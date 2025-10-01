Top Players Revolutionize Smart Machine Industry: Profiles & Patents Review

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart machine market was valued at $400.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly $1.2 trillion by the end of 2030. From 2025 through 2030, the market is expected to show a CAGR of 20.8%.
The increasing adoption of autonomous robots and autonomous vehicles, along with the rising market penetration of AI-based intelligent systems and smart home devices, is expected to drive demand for smart machines worldwide.
This report provides an analysis of the global market for smart machines. It provides global revenues (in $ billions) for segments and regions, using 2024 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2025, and forecasts of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030. The market is segmented by product type, component, end use and region. The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the leading companies in the market.
The report includes:
- 53 data tables and 62 additional tables
- An in-depth analysis of the global markets for smart machines technologies and systems
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2027 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by components (offerings), product type, technology, end-user industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies
- Review of the impact of the ongoing U.S. tariffs on the smart machines market
- Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft, and Samsung
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|154
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$455 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1200 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Future Expectations
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Global Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions
- Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and International Manufacturing Dependencies
- Currency Fluctuations and Financial Market Volatility
- Labor Market Dynamics and Talent Acquisition
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Smart Machine Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials and Components
- Hardware Manufacturing
- Software and AI Development
- System Integration Services
- End-user Applications and Markets
- Regulatory Landscape
- International Standards
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Automation in Manufacturing
- Demand for Autonomous Robots
- Demand for Autonomous Vehicles
- Advances in AI and ML
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Smart Machines
- Privacy and Cybersecurity Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Shrinking Global Labor Workforce
- Increasing Government Investment in Advanced Transportation
- Intelligent Assistants
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Emerging Trends
- Emergence of Agentic AI
- Rising Demand for Specialized LLMs
- Emerging Technologies
- Rise of Edge AI
- Federated Learning
- Emergence of Neuromorphic Computing
- Emergence of Self-healing Systems
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Grants
- Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Smart Machine Market, by Type
- Smart Home Devices
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Smart Wearables
- Autonomous Robots
- Autonomous Drones
- Intelligent Assistants
- Global Smart Machines Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software and Services
- Global Smart Machine Market, by End Use
- Residential
- Commercial/Industrial
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Smart Machines Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Component Suppliers
- Technology Providers
- Systems Integrators/Manufacturers
- End Users
- Supporting Infrastructure
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Smart Machine Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Issues in the Smart Machine Industry
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Status of ESG in the Smart Machine Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- ABB
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Autox Inc.
- Baidu
- Boston Dynamics
- IBM Corp.
- Kuka AG
- Locus Robotics
- Microsoft
- Otto by Rockwell Automation
- Percepto Ltd.
- Salesforce Inc.
- Samsung
- Skydio Inc.
- Soundhound AI Inc.
- Waymo LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/om7d7s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment