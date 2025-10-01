Top Players Revolutionize Smart Machine Industry: Profiles & Patents Review

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart machine market was valued at $400.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly $1.2 trillion by the end of 2030. From 2025 through 2030, the market is expected to show a CAGR of 20.8%.

The increasing adoption of autonomous robots and autonomous vehicles, along with the rising market penetration of AI-based intelligent systems and smart home devices, is expected to drive demand for smart machines worldwide.







This report provides an analysis of the global market for smart machines. It provides global revenues (in $ billions) for segments and regions, using 2024 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2025, and forecasts of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030. The market is segmented by product type, component, end use and region. The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the leading companies in the market.



The report includes:

53 data tables and 62 additional tables

An in-depth analysis of the global markets for smart machines technologies and systems

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2027 and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by components (offerings), product type, technology, end-user industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies

Review of the impact of the ongoing U.S. tariffs on the smart machines market

Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft, and Samsung

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $455 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Scenario

Future Expectations

Macroeconomic Factors

Global Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and International Manufacturing Dependencies

Currency Fluctuations and Financial Market Volatility

Labor Market Dynamics and Talent Acquisition

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Smart Machine Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Components

Hardware Manufacturing

Software and AI Development

System Integration Services

End-user Applications and Markets

Regulatory Landscape

International Standards

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Automation in Manufacturing Demand for Autonomous Robots Demand for Autonomous Vehicles Advances in AI and ML

Market Restraints High Cost of Smart Machines Privacy and Cybersecurity Issues

Market Opportunities Shrinking Global Labor Workforce Increasing Government Investment in Advanced Transportation Intelligent Assistants



Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Emerging Trends

Emergence of Agentic AI

Rising Demand for Specialized LLMs

Emerging Technologies

Rise of Edge AI

Federated Learning

Emergence of Neuromorphic Computing

Emergence of Self-healing Systems

Patent Analysis

Patent Grants

Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Smart Machine Market, by Type

Smart Home Devices Autonomous Vehicles Smart Wearables Autonomous Robots Autonomous Drones Intelligent Assistants

Global Smart Machines Market, by Component

Hardware Software and Services

Global Smart Machine Market, by End Use

Residential Commercial/Industrial Geographic Breakdown

Global Smart Machines Market, by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Component Suppliers

Technology Providers

Systems Integrators/Manufacturers

End Users

Supporting Infrastructure

Analysis of Leading Companies

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Smart Machine Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG Issues in the Smart Machine Industry

ESG Performance Analysis

Status of ESG in the Smart Machine Industry

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

ABB

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Autox Inc.

Baidu

Boston Dynamics

IBM Corp.

Kuka AG

Locus Robotics

Microsoft

Otto by Rockwell Automation

Percepto Ltd.

Salesforce Inc.

Samsung

Skydio Inc.

Soundhound AI Inc.

Waymo LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/om7d7s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment