White Rock Investment Partners Launches to Power Innovation in Space, Fintech, and Defense

New York, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and investor Chase Ergen today announced the official launch of White Rock Investment Partners , a global investment firm designed to accelerate innovation in the satellite, fintech, and defense sectors. Headquartered in the United States with affiliate offices in Switzerland and the UAE, the firm partners with entrepreneurs worldwide to provide growth capital, strategic guidance, and global market access.

“Too often, investors only bring money to the table,” said Chase Ergen, Founder and Managing Partner of White Rock Investment Partners. “At White Rock, we roll up our sleeves and work directly with founders to build enduring businesses, shape strategy, and unlock long-term value. Our goal is to help visionary entrepreneurs scale technologies that will change the way the world connects, transacts, and defends itself.”





White Rock Investment Partners will focus on companies driving advancements in satellite and space technologies, fintech and digital assets, as well as defence and security innovation. By targeting both early-stage disruptors and late-stage growth companies, the firm seeks to bridge the gap between capital and strategic partnerships. Its investment strategy reflects a commitment not only to financial returns but also to shaping industries that underpin global communications, financial systems, and security infrastructures.





With the launch of White Rock, Ergen is extending a career that spans technology, media, and finance into one of the most critical investment frontiers of the modern era. By combining disciplined capital deployment with hands-on entrepreneurial collaboration, the firm aims to redefine what it means to be a global investment partner.





About Chase Ergen

Chase Ergen is a global investor and entrepreneur whose career has bridged technology, media, and finance. With White Rock Investment Partners, he is pioneering a new model of private investment, one that combines disciplined capital with close partnerships to help founders scale transformative businesses that shape the future of communications, finance, and security. He serves on the board of DeFi Technologies, a publicly traded company rapidly emerging as one of the most advanced digital asset platforms in the world.