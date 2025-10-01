Builder Hardware Market Global Forecast to 2030 | Key Players Shaping the Builder Hardware Market in 2025 and Beyond

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Builder Hardware Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The builder hardware market is entering a dynamic phase shaped by technological disruption, evolving regulations, and user-centric innovation. Senior decision-makers face a landscape where operational agility, resilient supply chains, and sustainability standards can influence long-term value creation and competitive positioning.

The builder hardware market grew from USD 52.84 billion in 2024 to USD 55.94 billion in 2025. Industry forecasts project the market to continue its upward trajectory at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.64%, with the market anticipated to reach USD 73.46 billion by 2030. This expansion is primarily propelled by surging infrastructure investments, condensed renovation cycles, and robust adoption of digital and sustainable building technologies.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides targeted insights across all major segments, offering senior leaders a clear roadmap for strategic investment and innovation. Key segmentation areas include:

Product Categories: Bolts, screws, door closers, handles (knob, lever), hinges (butt, concealed, continuous), and locks (deadbolt, mortise, rim).

Bolts, screws, door closers, handles (knob, lever), hinges (butt, concealed, continuous), and locks (deadbolt, mortise, rim). Distribution Channels: Hardware stores, mass merchants, specialty stores, distributor websites, company e-commerce platforms, online marketplaces.

Hardware stores, mass merchants, specialty stores, distributor websites, company e-commerce platforms, online marketplaces. End User Applications: Commercial (hospitality, office, retail), industrial (manufacturing, warehousing), residential (multi-family, single-family homes).

Commercial (hospitality, office, retail), industrial (manufacturing, warehousing), residential (multi-family, single-family homes). Material Selection: Aluminum, brass, stainless steel-each influencing durability, aesthetics, and hygiene factors.

Aluminum, brass, stainless steel-each influencing durability, aesthetics, and hygiene factors. Operation Types: Automatic (electric, hydraulic, pneumatic); manual (lever-operated, push-button), supporting both high-volume and cost-sensitive environments.

Automatic (electric, hydraulic, pneumatic); manual (lever-operated, push-button), supporting both high-volume and cost-sensitive environments. Mounting Types: Flush and surface-mounted options enabling both new installations and retrofit flexibility.

Flush and surface-mounted options enabling both new installations and retrofit flexibility. Regions Covered: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including UK, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia).

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including UK, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia). Featured Companies: Market developments from ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion plc, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Stanley Black & Decker, Dormakaba International, Hager GmbH, Hoppe AG, Simpson Manufacturing, Fortune Brands, Guangzhou Fenghua.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision Makers

Smart hardware integration is accelerating, with demand for IoT-driven access and control solutions across commercial and residential projects.

Supply chain disruption and cost management remain priorities, prompting investment in near-shoring, local sourcing, and digital logistics optimization.

Regulatory updates are reshaping product portfolios, leading manufacturers toward recycled materials and circular design principles to meet evolving compliance standards.

Project delivery models are shifting: modular construction and offsite assembly are increasing, driving preference for pre-configured product kits and streamlined installation processes.

User preferences now favor customizable products and superior lifecycle value, promoting cross-industry collaboration between hardware specialists, software providers, and construction partners.

Tariff Impact: Navigating United States Policy Changes

Enhanced U.S. tariffs in 2025 have added complexity, raising production costs for imported steel, brass, and precision components. Many manufacturers are relocating select operations to near-shore facilities, balancing cost pressures with faster turnaround. Distributors are renegotiating contracts and diversifying material sources, while end users display a stronger willingness to invest in durable, low-maintenance solutions. Automation and process optimization are now central to margin preservation and sustained market relevance.

Why This Report Matters

Enables market leaders to anticipate sector trends and adapt strategies for digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and sourcing decisions.

Supports informed investment and partnership decisions by illuminating nuanced segmentation, regional opportunities, and competitor actions.

Delivers actionable guidance for aligning product development, supply chain optimization, and go-to-market tactics with the realities of a rapidly evolving marketplace.

The builder hardware market is undergoing strategic transformation shaped by regulatory, technological, and user-driven changes. Senior executives equipped with this report can align investment, innovation, and operations to capture emerging opportunities and navigate sector complexity with confidence.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $55.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Builder Hardware Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bolts And Screws

8.2.1. Machine Screw

8.2.2. Wood Screw

8.3. Door Closers

8.3.1. Floor Mounted

8.3.2. Overhead

8.4. Handles

8.4.1. Knob

8.4.2. Lever

8.5. Hinges

8.5.1. Butt Hinges

8.5.2. Concealed Hinges

8.5.3. Continuous Hinges

8.6. Locks

8.6.1. Deadbolt

8.6.2. Mortise

8.6.3. Rim



9. Builder Hardware Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline

9.2.1. Hardware Stores

9.2.2. Mass Merchants

9.2.3. Specialty Stores

9.3. Online

9.3.1. Distributor Websites

9.3.2. E Commerce Platforms

9.3.2.1. Company Websites

9.3.2.2. Marketplaces



10. Builder Hardware Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Commercial

10.2.1. Hospitality

10.2.2. Office Buildings

10.2.3. Retail

10.3. Industrial

10.3.1. Manufacturing

10.3.2. Warehousing

10.4. Residential

10.4.1. Multi Family

10.4.2. Single Family



11. Builder Hardware Market, by Material

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Aluminum

11.3. Brass

11.4. Stainless Steel



12. Builder Hardware Market, by Operation Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Automatic

12.2.1. Electric

12.2.2. Hydraulic

12.2.3. Pneumatic

12.3. Manual

12.3.1. Lever Operated

12.3.2. Push Button



13. Builder Hardware Market, by Mounting Type

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Flush Mounted

13.3. Surface Mounted



14. Americas Builder Hardware Market



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market



16. Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

17.3. Competitive Analysis

17.3.1. ASSA ABLOY AB

17.3.2. Allegion plc

17.3.3. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

17.3.4. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

17.3.5. Dormakaba International Holding AG

17.3.6. Hager GmbH & Co. KG

17.3.7. Hoppe AG

17.3.8. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

17.3.9. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

17.3.10. Guangzhou Fenghua Advanced Technology Holdings Co., Ltd.



