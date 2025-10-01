Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. Supports Texas Truck Accident Victims by Providing Comprehensive Legal Services

El Paso, TX , Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. announces its continued commitment to protecting the rights of individuals and families harmed in serious truck accidents across Texas. The firm’s attorneys represent clients in cases involving commercial trucks, 18-wheelers, and other large vehicles, helping victims secure accountability and fair compensation under Texas law.



How the Firm Helps Accident Victims

Truck accidents in Texas often involve complex liability questions. Under the Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code § 33.003, multiple parties may share responsibility, including truck drivers, carriers, cargo loaders, and parts manufacturers. The firm’s Texas truck accident attorneys conduct detailed investigations into driver logs, vehicle “black box” data, maintenance records, and safety violations to identify all potentially liable parties and strengthen clients’ claims.

The attorneys at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. also understand that victims face more than immediate medical bills. Texas law allows recovery for both economic and noneconomic damages, including hospital costs, rehabilitation, lost wages, diminished earning capacity, and pain and suffering. The firm’s trial lawyers carefully document the full impact of truck accident injuries, such as spinal cord trauma, traumatic brain injury, and permanent impairment, ensuring the scope of each claim reflects the true burden on victims and their families.

Insurance disputes are another major hurdle for accident victims. When carriers attempt to minimize payouts, Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. pushes back with evidence rooted in federal safety regulations, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. The attorneys at TAC negotiate firmly to secure fair Texas truck accident settlement amounts and, when necessary, pursue litigation in Texas courts. Their trial team works with reconstruction experts, medical professionals, and industry specialists to present compelling cases that hold corporations accountable. The firm’s record includes securing a $4.715 million jury verdict in El Paso for a client with severe spinal injuries after a crash with a fuel tanker, a result that highlights their readiness to take difficult cases to trial when insurers refuse fair compensation.

The firm has become a trusted resource for those searching for an El Paso truck accident lawyer who combines legal knowledge with compassionate representation. As respected personal injury attorneys, Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. continues to help Texas families navigate the aftermath of catastrophic accidents and rebuild their lives.

