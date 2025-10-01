Office Libations Expands Tech-Enabled Corporate Food Services Into New York City Metro

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office Libations, a veteran-owned provider of workplace food and beverage programs, today announced its launch in the New York City metropolitan area. The company now brings its model of transparent, data-driven food service to both coasts—enabling West Coast companies to deliver consistent workplace programs across their distributed office locations nationwide.

"As a Navy veteran, I learned the importance of operational excellence, accountability, and a commitment to the people you lead," said Claude Burns, Founder & CEO of Office Libations. "We built Office Libations on those same principles—giving our clients the transparency and service quality they need to run food programs with military precision, while creating an experience employees actually value."

The NYC expansion directly supports Office Libations' West Coast client base, many of whom maintain offices in both the Bay Area and New York. The company's bi-coastal presence enables enterprise customers to implement consistent, high-quality food programs with a single vendor across their East and West Coast locations.

For most companies, food programs are a blind spot. While finance and operations leaders have data for nearly every other part of the business, food and beverage spend often lacks transparency. Office Libations solves this by delivering same-day reporting and insights—helping clients understand usage, cost drivers, and program effectiveness in real time across all locations.

In contrast to vendors that lead with software but outsource service delivery, Office Libations owns the entire experience end-to-end, combining best-in-class operational know-how with proprietary technology. By keeping all services in-house and tightly integrated with its software stack, the company ensures higher consistency, faster responsiveness, and lower overall costs for clients compared to Third Party models—whether serving San Francisco or Manhattan.

"Many of our Bay Area clients have been asking us to serve their New York offices," Burns added. "With bi-coastal operations, we can now deliver the same service, transparency, and quality that West Coast companies have come to expect—wherever their teams work."

The company has already signed enterprise clients in the NYC area and is scaling local operations to meet growing demand from both new clients and existing West Coast customers expanding their reach.

Why Choose Office Libations for Corporate Food Services

Real-time transparency: Same-day reports give companies visibility into spend, waste, and consumption.

In-house service delivery: Direct management of operations ensures consistency and eliminates inefficiencies of outsourced labor.

Proprietary technology: End-to-end software platform integrates client ordering, service, and warehouse operations.

Employee experience: Curated food and beverage programs help companies improve workplace culture and retention.

Bi-coastal capability: Consistent programs for companies with offices across East and West Coast locations.



About Office Libations

Office Libations is a veteran-owned, tech-enabled corporate food services provider helping companies transform the workplace experience through pantry, beverage, catering, and micro-market programs. Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area and recognized four times on the INC 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, the company leverages proprietary software and in-house service delivery to provide transparency, consistency, and cost efficiency across multiple U.S. markets.

For more information, visit www.officelibations.com.

Media Contact: Claude Burns, CEO, Office Libations hello@officelibations.com