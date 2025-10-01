Battery Coating Market Report 2025, with Key Player Profiles for APV Engineered Coatings, Arkema, Asahi Kasei, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, NEI, PPG Industries, Solvay, Targray, and UBE

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Coating Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Battery Coating Market was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.4%.



The report covers materials, battery components, battery types, technologies and end-use industries for battery coatings. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding battery coatings and their users.





The global market for battery coatings is segmented as:

Material (carbon, alumina, polyvinylidene fluoride [PVDF], ceramic, oxide and others).

Battery component (electrode, battery pack and separator).

Battery type (lithium-ion, lead-acid, graphene, nickel-cadmium and others).

Technology (atomic layer deposition, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, dry powder coating, physical vapor deposition and others).

End Use (transportation, energy and power, consumer electronics, and medical and healthcare).

Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World [RoW]).

The report includes:

An updated assessment of the global battery coatings market

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the battery coatings, accompanied by a market share analysis by material type, battery component type, battery type, technology type, end-use industry, and region

Analysis of current and future demand in the global battery coatings industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the battery coatings industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape

Profiles of major companies within the industry APV Engineered Coatings Arkema Asahi Kasei Corp. Axalta Coating Systems LLC BASF NEI Corp. PPG Industries Inc. Solvay Targray UBE Corp.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Future Trends and Developments

Regional and Emerging Markets

Segmental Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Choice of Battery Coatings

Importance of Battery Coatings

Tariff War Impact on the Battery Coatings Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for EVs Expansion of ESS

Restraints Cost Structure of Battery Coatings Barriers to Entry

Opportunities Growth in Battery Applications Sustainable and Bio-Based Battery Coatings

Challenges Issues Related to Recycling and Reparability Compatibility Issues



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Newest Technologies

Graphene Coating Technology for Silicon Anodes in LIBs

Lithium Niobate Coating Formation through a Sol-Gel/Spin-Coatings

Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Battery Coatings Market

Supply Chain Analysis of Global Battery Coatings Market

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis by Material Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Carbon Ceramic Alumina Oxide Others

Market Analysis by Battery Component Electrode Separators Battery Packs

Market Analysis by Battery Type Lithium-ion Lead-acid Graphene Nickel-cadmium Others

Market Analysis by Technology Dry Powder Coating (DPC) Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Others

Market Analysis by End Use Transportation Energy and Power Consumer Electronics Medical and Healthcare

Market Analysis by Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Battery Coatings Market: Company Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles

APV Engineered Coatings

Arkema

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF

NEI Corp.

PPG Industries Inc.

Solvay

Targray

UBE Corp.

