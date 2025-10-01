Battery Coating Market Report 2025, with Key Player Profiles for APV Engineered Coatings, Arkema, Asahi Kasei, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, NEI, PPG Industries, Solvay, Targray, and UBE

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Coating Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Battery Coating Market was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.4%.
The report covers materials, battery components, battery types, technologies and end-use industries for battery coatings. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding battery coatings and their users.
The global market for battery coatings is segmented as:
- Material (carbon, alumina, polyvinylidene fluoride [PVDF], ceramic, oxide and others).
- Battery component (electrode, battery pack and separator).
- Battery type (lithium-ion, lead-acid, graphene, nickel-cadmium and others).
- Technology (atomic layer deposition, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, dry powder coating, physical vapor deposition and others).
- End Use (transportation, energy and power, consumer electronics, and medical and healthcare).
- Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World [RoW]).
The report includes:
- An updated assessment of the global battery coatings market
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the battery coatings, accompanied by a market share analysis by material type, battery component type, battery type, technology type, end-use industry, and region
- Analysis of current and future demand in the global battery coatings industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the battery coatings industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape
- Profiles of major companies within the industry
- APV Engineered Coatings
- Arkema
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Axalta Coating Systems LLC
- BASF
- NEI Corp.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Solvay
- Targray
- UBE Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|92
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Future Trends and Developments
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Segmental Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Factors Affecting the Choice of Battery Coatings
- Importance of Battery Coatings
- Tariff War Impact on the Battery Coatings Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Demand for EVs
- Expansion of ESS
- Restraints
- Cost Structure of Battery Coatings
- Barriers to Entry
- Opportunities
- Growth in Battery Applications
- Sustainable and Bio-Based Battery Coatings
- Challenges
- Issues Related to Recycling and Reparability
- Compatibility Issues
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Newest Technologies
- Graphene Coating Technology for Silicon Anodes in LIBs
- Lithium Niobate Coating Formation through a Sol-Gel/Spin-Coatings
Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Battery Coatings Market
- Supply Chain Analysis of Global Battery Coatings Market
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis by Material
- Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
- Carbon
- Ceramic
- Alumina
- Oxide
- Others
- Market Analysis by Battery Component
- Electrode
- Separators
- Battery Packs
- Market Analysis by Battery Type
- Lithium-ion
- Lead-acid
- Graphene
- Nickel-cadmium
- Others
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Dry Powder Coating (DPC)
- Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
- Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)
- Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)
- Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)
- Others
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Transportation
- Energy and Power
- Consumer Electronics
- Medical and Healthcare
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Battery Coatings Market: Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Company Profiles
- APV Engineered Coatings
- Arkema
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Axalta Coating Systems LLC
- BASF
- NEI Corp.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Solvay
- Targray
- UBE Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/te8iwd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment