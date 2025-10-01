Her Natural Edge and In Her Corner Launch Conversational AI Companions to Support Menopause Awareness

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Her Natural Edge and In Her Corner announced the launch of Valerie and Jordan, two conversational voice companions developed to provide information and support around the topic of menopause. Valerie is designed for women experiencing menopause, while Jordan is intended for the men in their lives, including partners, family members, and friends.

In Her Corner

In Her Corner

The introduction of these tools coincides with Menopause Awareness Month in October, a period dedicated to increasing public understanding of a life stage that affects millions worldwide. By creating separate companions for women and men, Her Natural Edge and In Her Corner aim to encourage open dialogue and shared learning about menopause, a subject that is often overlooked in family and community conversations.

Valerie and Jordan are structured to function as conversational companions that communicate in a relatable, human-like manner. Users can engage with the AI as they would with a trusted peer, receiving guidance drawn from publicly available health information sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The tools are not substitutes for medical advice or treatment but are intended to promote awareness and understanding of menopause and its related challenges.

Focus on Shared Experience

While menopause is primarily a biological transition for women, its impact extends beyond the individual. Families, particularly partners and close relatives, are often directly affected by the physical and emotional changes associated with this stage of life. Jordan was created to provide men with context and perspective, enabling them to better understand and support women during this time.

Valerie, meanwhile, was designed to address the needs of women navigating menopause firsthand. By offering conversational guidance, the companion serves as an accessible entry point into information and resources that can help women prepare for discussions with healthcare professionals, family members, or support groups.

“The goal was to create tools that make it easier for both women and men to engage in conversations about menopause,” said Don Wallace, spokesperson for Her Natural Edge and In Her Corner. “These companions are designed to encourage openness and provide a safe space to ask questions and seek information.”

Privacy and Confidentiality

In designing the AI companions, the teams at Her Natural Edge and In Her Corner emphasized privacy as a core principle. Conversations with Valerie and Jordan are not stored, recorded, or shared, ensuring that users can speak freely.

By eliminating data storage, the companions distinguish themselves from many other AI-based tools, focusing on confidentiality as an essential part of their design. This decision was made to reduce barriers for individuals who may feel hesitant to discuss sensitive health topics openly.

Availability and Access

Valerie is available for women through www.hernaturaledge.com, while Jordan can be accessed by men at www.inhercorner.net. Both resources are publicly accessible online and require no data collection to engage in conversation.

The separation of platforms reflects a recognition that women and men may approach menopause-related information differently. By tailoring the companions to these perspectives, the two organizations seek to provide clear, accessible entry points for each group.

Addressing a Wider Gap in Health Communication

Health experts and organizations have long identified menopause as an area where public awareness and education remain limited. Many women report gaps in information and support, while men frequently lack resources to help them understand what their partners, relatives, or colleagues may be experiencing.

The release of Valerie and Jordan by Her Natural Edge and In Her Corner is part of a growing effort within the health sector to address these communication challenges. While not offering medical guidance, the companions can serve as supplemental tools to help individuals and families prepare for more informed conversations with qualified professionals.

Commitment to Responsible Use of AI

The development of Valerie and Jordan follows a broader trend of applying artificial intelligence to health communication. Her Natural Edge and In Her Corner emphasized that both companions have been built in alignment with responsible AI principles. This includes ensuring transparency about their purpose, avoiding the storage of user conversations, and grounding information in reputable health sources.

The companions are not intended to provide medical advice, diagnose conditions, or replace healthcare consultations. Instead, they function as informational guides designed to make discussions about menopause more approachable and less stigmatized.

About Her Natural Edge and In Her Corner

Her Natural Edge and In Her Corner are dedicated platforms designed to provide accessible resources, information, and support for women navigating menopause and for the men who support them. Their initiatives focus on bridging communication gaps, encouraging dialogue within families and communities, and reducing stigma through open, informed conversations.

Her Natural Edge

Media Contact

Her Natural Edge / In Her Corner

Contact Person: Don Wallace

Email: support@hernaturaledge.com

Phone: +1 (703) 495-3277

Country: United States

Website: www.hernaturaledge.com | www.inhercorner.net