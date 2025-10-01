Taiwan Healthcare Industry Market Database 2025 | 300+ KPIs Covering Healthcare Infrastructure, Patient Demographics, Diagnostics, Public and Private Spending, Clinical and Non-Clinical Workforce

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Healthcare Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 300+ KPIs Covering Healthcare Infrastructure, Patient Demographics, Diagnostics, Public and Private Spending, Clinical and Non-Clinical Workforce - Databook Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report on Taiwan's healthcare sector provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the global healthcare ecosystem. Covering the entire value chain, from demographic data to healthcare spending patterns, this report offers critical insights into medical staffing, patient statistics, healthcare facilities, and financial trends. Essential for healthcare planning, investment, and policy development, the report is designed to aid stakeholders in navigating the complexities of the healthcare landscape.

Key Modules Summary:

Patient Statistics: Over 80 KPIs analyzing patient demographics by disease, hospital type, and admission type, broken down by gender and age.

Medical Staff: More than 100 KPIs detailing medical staff statistics across professions, including distribution by specialty, qualification, and various demographic metrics.

Healthcare Facilities: Over 65 KPIs examining healthcare facility statistics by hospitals, diagnostic centers, and rehabilitation centers, categorized by ownership, specialty, and location.

Pharmacies: Above 30 KPIs assessing pharmacy statistics by location, city tier, ownership type, and market demographics. Includes sales data by ownership and distribution channel.

Population Trends & Statistics: Over 12 KPIs exploring demographic shifts impacting healthcare demand, with indicators on age distribution, economic fundamentals, and mortality rates.

Report Scope:

The report provides a thorough analysis of healthcare demographics, resource allocation, and spending patterns. It is designed to inform stakeholders about current healthcare infrastructure, personnel allocation, and financial considerations, facilitating informed policy-making and strategic planning.

Medical Staff: Physicians: Offers detailed metrics on the number of physicians per capita, categorized by specialization and demographics. Nurses: Insights into their distribution by qualification, gender, age, and professional role. Allied Healthcare Professionals: Distribution metrics for radiographers, paramedics, and other allied roles. Pharmacists: Analyzes distribution by practice setting and technical roles.

Patient Statistics: Comprehensive KPIs focusing on patient demographics by admission type and medical condition.

Comprehensive KPIs focusing on patient demographics by admission type and medical condition. Healthcare Facilities: Evaluative metrics for hospital and diagnostic center operations based on ownership, specialty, and geographic location.

Evaluative metrics for hospital and diagnostic center operations based on ownership, specialty, and geographic location. Healthcare Spending: Breakdown of spending trends by individual and government sources, categorized by segment, payment source, gender, and age.

Breakdown of spending trends by individual and government sources, categorized by segment, payment source, gender, and age. Pharmacies: Analytical KPIs detailing the pharmacy landscape, including revenue trends and market distribution strategies.

Analytical KPIs detailing the pharmacy landscape, including revenue trends and market distribution strategies. Demographics: Offers a macroeconomic overview with critical indicators such as life expectancy, GDP impacts, and age-specific population data.

Reasons to Buy:

Gain a comprehensive view of healthcare workforce dynamics, crucial for targeting medical specialties and workforce strategy planning.

Access detailed statistics on global healthcare facilities, offering insights essential for investors and medical device manufacturers.

Decode healthcare spending patterns to uncover economic impacts and market opportunities.

Understand global pharmacy market dynamics, aiding strategic insights for distribution optimization.

Leverage demographic insights to anticipate market trends and tailor strategies effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Taiwan Healthcare Snapshot: Key Statistics and Benchmarking with Similar Countries

Taiwan Healthcare Spending by Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Taiwan Physician Statistics, 2020 - 2029

Taiwan Nurse Statistics, 2020 - 2029

Taiwan Number of Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) and AHPs per 100,000 Population, 2020 - 2029

Taiwan Number of Pharmacists and Pharmacists per 100,000 Population, 2020 - 2029

Taiwan Administrative, Technical and Support Staff Statistics in Healthcare Sector, 2020 - 2029

Taiwan Healthcare Facilities Statistics, 2020-2029

Taiwan Healthcare Facilities by Private Hospital - Number of Hospitals & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029

Taiwan Number of Hospitals by Location - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

Taiwan Healthcare Facilities by Beds - Number of Beds and beds per 100,000, 2020-2029

Taiwan Healthcare Facilities by Diagnostic Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

Taiwan Healthcare Facilities by Rehabilitation Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

Taiwan Number of Patients and Hospitalization per 1000 Population, 2020-2029

Taiwan Pharmacies Annual Prescription Revenues, 2020-2029

Taiwan Number of Pharmacies, 2020-2029

Taiwan Population Statistics



