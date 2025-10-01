Why Trump’s Next Move Could Eclipse Even Reagan and FDR

Washington, D.C., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every U.S. president is remembered for one signature policy:

Abraham Lincoln had the Homestead Act.

Franklin Roosevelt had Social Security.

Ronald Reagan had his tax revolution.





Jim Rickards, a financial commentator and former CIA advisor, believes Donald Trump’s legacy could surpass them all.

“ This could change life as we know it. And cast Trump as a national hero on par with Washington, Lincoln and Roosevelt ” , Rickards said in a released interview.

The Scale: 93 Times Bigger Than Social Security

Rickards claims the opportunity ahead isn’t incremental — it’s historic. “ Trump’s plan is 93-times bigger ” than FDR’s New Deal program

Unlike Social Security, which has faced decades of funding challenges, Rickards argues this program isn’t about government checks at all. Instead, it taps directly into the wealth of the nation.

“It’s not some kind of government program like those Covid relief checks a few years back. But it is a chance for the average American investor to become richer than they ever imagined. And a chance for a few little-known companies to become household names, in the years ahead”

A Supreme Court Turning Point

What makes this moment possible, Rickards says, is a legal shift no one is talking about.

“ Last year, Trump’s Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine… Not only is the Chevron Doctrine dead… Now, for the first time in half a century – we can go get them! ”

This ruling, he believes, paves the way to reopening access to mineral and energy resources locked away for decades, forming the basis of what he calls America’s “national endowment.”

The Hidden Fortune Beneath Our Feet

Trump and his team are pushing for the release of a ‘national endowment’ worth at least $150 trillion. As soon as October 1st”

The scope, according to Rickards, is staggering: “It’s enough to pay off the national debt, four-times over… take a 100% stake in every company listed on the NASDAQ… and buy every private home in the United States”

For Rickards, this represents not just a financial shift but a chance to reset America’s entire economic trajectory under Trump’s leadership.

A Legacy That Outlasts Politics

Rickards compares today’s opportunity to the Homestead Act of 1862 , which allowed ordinary Americans to claim land for $18. “Their $18 investment equates to around $562 today. While 160 acres of farmland is worth about $900,000”

He argues that Trump now has the chance to leave behind a similar legacy — one that could transform the fortunes of everyday Americans while cementing his place in history.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards has advised four U.S. Presidents, the Treasury, CIA, and Pentagon. He helped crafted the Petrodollar Accord, helped end the Iranian Hostage Crisis, and has built a reputation for accurate forecasts of major turning points.

As one interviewer noted: “You predicted the 2008 financial crisis when many said it was impossible… You called Trump’s 2016 victory when polls gave him a 2% chance… And you even warned about the coming pandemic and lockdowns in early 2020”

Today, Rickards is urging Americans to pay attention to what he calls the most important economic story of Trump’s presidency — a chance to redefine both America’s future and Trump’s legacy.