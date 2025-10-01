AI in Project Management Market Outlook 2025-2030: Revenues to Grow from $5.32 Billion to $14.14 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Project Management Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Senior leaders are rethinking strategic project execution as artificial intelligence (AI) transforms how enterprises plan, coordinate, and deliver complex initiatives. With broad integration scenarios, evolving regulatory demands, and multi-industry adoption, the AI in Project Management Market stands at the intersection of innovation and operational excellence.

Market Snapshot: AI in Project Management Market

The AI in Project Management Market grew from USD 4.33 billion in 2024 to USD 5.32 billion in 2025. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.77%, reaching USD 14.14 billion by 2030. This growth reflects the increasing enterprise demand for automation, real-time analytics, and advanced resource allocation across sectors navigating complex supply chains and disruptive change.

Scope & Segmentation

The report provides deep-dive analysis across technology, industry, and geography for senior leaders evaluating AI-driven project management solutions.

Application Types: Collaboration and communication tools; resource allocation and optimization modules; risk management systems; scheduling and planning capabilities.

Component Types: Services offerings and software platforms catering to diverse implementation strategies.

Deployment Models: Cloud-based and on-premises options address requirements for accessibility, scalability, and compliance.

End User Industries: Banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; information technology and telecommunications; manufacturing.

Organization Sizes: Large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

Regional Coverage: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina); Europe, Middle East & Africa (markets such as United Kingdom, Germany, UAE, South Africa, etc.); Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, and others).

Key Companies Profiled: Microsoft Corporation, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Smartsheet Inc., Planview Inc., Adobe Inc., monday.com Ltd., Asana Inc., IBM Corporation.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

AI-driven project management platforms enable enterprises to optimize team collaboration, predictive scheduling, and risk identification, resulting in greater transparency and value delivery across projects.

Integration of low-code solutions and intelligent automation reduces barriers to AI adoption, empowering business users to embed analytics without reliance on specialized teams.

New regulatory measures and cross-region data requirements are prompting increased demand for flexible deployment models and strong data governance in the enterprise project management sector.

Strategic alliances, such as those between technology vendors and consulting firms, accelerate implementation by aligning technical strength with industry-specific best practices.

Competitive advantage is increasingly shaped by platforms' ability to deliver modular, API-driven solutions that interconnect with broader digital ecosystems, supporting adaptive and responsive project execution.

Tariff Impact on Global Project Management

Recent U.S. tariff measures have introduced fresh complexity in procurement, supply chain continuity, and cost forecasting for multinational project portfolios. AI-enabled solutions support leaders by modeling tariff effects on vendor selection, cost, and project timeline, allowing for scenario testing and dynamic schedule adjustments. This proactive risk management approach is essential for sustaining project performance amid global trade volatility.

Methodology & Data Sources

The report is developed using a robust process that combines secondary research, primary expert interviews, and survey validation. Academic literature, financial filings, and industry whitepapers underpin the trend analysis, while thematic coding of practitioner interviews and targeted surveys ensure the findings reflect real-world priorities from multiple viewpoints.

Why This Report Matters

Supports informed technology investments and vendor selection by providing granular assessment of regional trends, segment priorities, and ecosystem partnerships in the AI project management sector.

Equips executive teams with actionable strategies to enhance project resilience, compliance alignment, and operational agility in the context of evolving global trade dynamics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of generative AI models to optimize resource allocation and reduce project delays

5.2. Implementation of predictive analytics for real-time risk identification and mitigation in complex projects

5.3. Use of AI-powered natural language processing to automate project documentation and stakeholder communications

5.4. Adoption of reinforcement learning algorithms for dynamic project scheduling and budget forecasting

5.5. Deployment of AI-driven sentiment analysis tools to gauge team morale and enhance collaboration metrics

5.6. Leveraging digital twin simulations with AI to forecast project outcomes and optimize workflows



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. AI in Project Management Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Collaboration And Communication

8.3. Resource Allocation And Optimization

8.4. Risk Management

8.5. Scheduling And Planning



9. AI in Project Management Market, by Component

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Services

9.3. Software



10. AI in Project Management Market, by Deployment Model

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cloud

10.3. On Premises



11. AI in Project Management Market, by End User Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Banking Financial Services And Insurance

11.3. Healthcare And Life Sciences

11.4. Information Technology And Telecommunications

11.5. Manufacturing



12. AI in Project Management Market, by Organization Size

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Large Enterprises

12.3. Small And Medium Enterprises



13. Americas AI in Project Management Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa AI in Project Management Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific AI in Project Management Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis



The companies profiled in this AI in Project Management market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Atlassian Corporation PLC

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Smartsheet Inc.

Planview, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

monday.com Ltd.

Asana, Inc.

IBM Corporation

