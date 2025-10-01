Sunrise and Subsidiary Alchemistica Incorporated Attend The Battery Show North America to Expand Energy Storage Opportunities in Residential, C&I, and AI Data Centers

DOVER, Del, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a global leader in anode materials for lithium-ion batteries and energy storage, today announced that its CEO, Mr. Haiping Hu, together with a team of senior staff and its majority-owned U.S. subsidiary Alchemistica Incorporated, which specializes in energy storage battery packs, has been invited to attend The Battery Show North America 2025, the largest battery exhibition in North America, held in Detroit from October 6 to 9, 2025.

As the Company continues to expand its international presence, participation in this event underscores Sunrise’s commitment to the North American market. During the exhibition, Sunrise and Alchemistica will jointly focus on building partnerships with customers in residential energy storage (household storage), commercial & industrial (C&I) storage, and AI data center energy storage systems.

“The Battery Show North America provides an excellent platform to connect with global leaders and innovators in the battery industry,” said Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO of Sunrise. “With Sunrise’s advanced anode materials and Alchemistica’s expertise in battery pack solutions, we are well-positioned to deliver high-performance energy storage solutions that meet the rapidly growing demand across households, enterprises, and AI-driven infrastructures in North America.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

