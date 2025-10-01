Growth and Investment Opportunities in the AI in Oncology Market 2025-2029: A Global Industry Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Oncology Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in oncology market is anticipated to expand significantly, with an expected growth of USD 7.54 billion from 2024 to 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 27.8% within the forecast period. This comprehensive analysis highlights key market dimensions, growth drivers, emerging trends, and vendor insights, covering approximately 25 prominent vendors.

Key market dynamics include the increasing volume and complexity of oncological data, a growing emphasis on personalized medicine and precision oncology, alongside rapid advancements in AI and computational infrastructure. These factors are pivotal in driving market expansion.

Emerging trends such as the rise of multimodal AI and integrated diagnostics are catalyzing growth in the AI in oncology market. There is also a burgeoning focus on clinical workflow integration and scalability, with increased regulatory scrutiny and the demand for real-world evidence driving significant market demand.

Utilizing a blend of primary and secondary data from crucial industry players, the report provides an all-encompassing examination of market size, regional segmentation, and vendor landscape, including historical and forecast data.

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Component: Software Solutions Services

By Type: Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Kidney Cancer Others

By Application: Diagnosis Drug Discovery and Development Treatment Planning Prognosis Prediction

By Geographic Landscape: North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



Report Coverage Areas:

AI in Oncology Market Sizing

AI in Oncology Market Forecast

AI in Oncology Market Industry Analysis

A detailed vendor analysis is incorporated to aid clients in enhancing their market positioning.

The report thoroughly evaluates key vendors such as:

BenevolentAI

ConcertAI Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Freenome Holdings Inc.

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lunit Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Owkin Inc.

PAIGE LLC

PathAI Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

SOPHiA GENETICS

Tempus Labs Inc.

The analysis includes insights into forthcoming trends and challenges influencing market growth, providing strategic guidance for leveraging imminent opportunities. The detailed market portrayal arises from a synthesis of extensive data sources, aligned with key performance metrics such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotional activities.

