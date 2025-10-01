Crystal Flush New Resource: Why Summer Soil Might Be Fueling Toe Fungus and How Its 90-Day Protocol Can Help.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardening is a relaxing, rewarding hobby, especially during the warm summer months. But did you know your time in the soil could be inviting a stubborn guest into your toenails? That’s right—fungus. Warm, damp environments, such as garden beds, are breeding grounds for fungal spores.

And when your feet are sweating inside socks or exposed while barefoot, it’s easy for these invaders to find their way into tiny cracks in the nail.

For individuals over 50, this risk increases. Slower nail growth and reduced circulation make it more difficult for the body to fight off infections.

That’s why toenail fungus is rarely a “one and done” problem; it’s more like a slow-moving houseguest who doesn’t want to leave.

At Crystal Flush, we get it. That’s why our 2-Step System is designed to treat toenail fungus from the outside and the inside. The powerful Antifungal Serum penetrates thickened nails and works at the source. At the same time, Crystal Flush Balance helps support your body’s internal health—especially important after prolonged exposure to moisture and outdoor elements.

And here’s what most people don’t realize: clearing toenail fungus can take 3 to 6 months. New, healthy nails need time to grow in. That’s why we recommend sticking with the system for a full 90-day protocol, then continuing with light maintenance—just like you would for acne.

Reclaim healthy nails and get back to barefoot gardening with confidence. Start your Crystal Flush journey today! Visit our online shop at https://shopcrystalflush.com/.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor before starting any treatment.

