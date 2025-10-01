CAP Promotes Daniel Cavanaugh to Senior Vice President of Business Development Amid Record Membership Growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) announced the promotion of Daniel Cavanaugh to Senior Vice President of Business Development, recognizing his exceptional leadership during a period of unprecedented membership growth.

Since stepping into his role as Vice President of Membership Development in 2018, Mr. Cavanaugh has helped the organization surpass 13,000 physician members, the highest in its 50-year history. As Senior Vice President, he will lead a newly unified business unit that brings together Membership Development, Membership Programs, and Marketing and Corporate Communications, aligning CAP’s core growth and engagement functions under one strategic umbrella.

“Dan’s contributions have been central to CAP’s growth,” said CAP CEO Sarah Scher. “His ability to connect with physicians and healthcare organizations, guide strategic initiatives, and foster collaboration has strengthened our sales efforts and extended our reach. As Vice President, he helped drive significant membership increases. And in his new role, he’ll continue to move our business development efforts forward with focus and innovation.”

By combining comprehensive medical professional liability coverage with membership programs tailored to the needs of independent medical practices, CAP continues to stand out as a trusted leader in the marketplace.

“It’s an honor to take on an expanded role during this significant period of growth for CAP,” said Mr. Cavanaugh. “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved in broadening our impact and deepening our support for physicians across California. I look forward to building on our success to deliver even greater value to our members.”

About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers superior medical professional liability coverage to California physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT), an unincorporated inter-indemnity arrangement organized under California Insurance Code section 1280.7. MPT has earned AM Best’s A+ (Superior) rating every year since 2006. CAP supports its members through offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com.

Contact: Ernest Khirallah

EKhirallah@CAPphysicians.com

213-473-8737