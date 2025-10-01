Smithfield Brings the Sweet Heat with Mike’s Hot Honey Collaboration

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield® is turning up the flavor with a sizzlin’ new collab – Smithfield Mike’s Hot Honey Bacon. Bringing together two icons – bacon and honey – in one craveworthy bite, this first-of-its-kind innovation infuses Smithfield’s hickory smoked bacon cured to perfection, with the signature sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey, the original and leading hot honey brand. The result? An irresistible balance of smoky and sweet, with a kick of heat that transforms everyday moments into flavor-packed occasions.





This exciting new launch is the spotlight of Smithfield’s We Speak Pork campaign, underscoring the brand’s commitment to deliver new flavors and offerings that connect with consumers and drive growth in the bacon category. Because when it comes to pork and flavor, no one speaks it better.

To build momentum, Smithfield is executing a 360-degree campaign, spanning across media, influencer engagement and a Times Square takeover. It will also feature two new product-specific creative spots voiced by Emmy Award-winning comedian Ben Schwartz. The ads, which will run across streaming platforms, digital, social and in-store media, are complemented by impactful out-of-home placements that reinforce Smithfield’s purpose of bringing pork’s flavor and versatility to life in fresh, unexpected ways.





And New Yorkers – We’re Coming in Hot

Today, Smithfield is bringing the new We Speak Pork platform and collab to life by surprising New Yorkers with an immersive and delicious experience in Times Square featuring scroll-stopping visuals, mouthwatering samples, exclusive merch drops and more.

High above the crowds on oversized screens, thousands of bees will swarm the skyline before scattering into a golden rush of honey that ignites into sparks of spice, culminating in a fiery declaration: I’m Coming in Hot. Down at street level, consumers can enjoy sizzling samples of Smithfield Mike’s Hot Honey Bacon from unexpected guests and a Smithfield Food Truck will also serve bacon bliss and merch.





“Smithfield has always stood for quality, and the collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey reflects our commitment to innovating in ways that resonate with today’s consumer,” said Marianne Radley, managing director of marketing for Smithfield Foods. “The partnership brings a bold new flavor experience that feels both authentic and distinctive. It’s the best of tradition and trend on one plate.”

“At Mike’s Hot Honey, we’re all about giving the classics a twist, and bacon is one of my personal favorites,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Partnering with Smithfield has been an incredible way to share that sweet heat and smoky flavor in a combination that’s simple, fun and really tasty.”

Smithfield Mike’s Hot Honey Bacon is hitting shelves nationwide this month at Kroger, Publix, Meijer, Shop Rite and more. For recipes, inspiration and all things bacon, visit www.Smithfield.com or follow @smithfieldbrand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Smithfield

Smithfield® isn’t only a leading provider of high-quality pork products. We’re also a leading provider of the most important part of any meal: premium, high-quality meat. And we take our meat duties seriously. After all, the rest of the meal is just a side dish. Smithfield products were first introduced in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, by people who lived for the love of meat. Today, the Smithfield brand stands for craftsmanship, authenticity, and pure passion as we continue to give meat lovers across the country the deliciousness they crave: our classic bacon, slow-smoked holiday hams, hand-trimmed ribs, marinated fresh pork, smoked meats, and even more meaty magic. All Smithfield products not only meet our customers’ high flavor standards but also meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. All while being produced right here in the USA. To learn more about the Smithfield portfolio of products, please visit www.Smithfield.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X (formally known as Twitter). Smithfield® is a brand of Smithfield Foods, Inc.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails and more.

Campaign image photo caption: Smithfield Mike’s Hot Honey Bacon – where smoky meets sweet, with a kick of heat.

Campaign image photo caption 2: We Speak Pork: Smithfield Mike’s Hot Honey Bacon turns up the flavor.

Product pack photo caption: Smithfield Mike’s Hot Honey Bacon – hickory smoked, sweet heat, crave worthy flavor in every bite.

