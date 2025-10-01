OnRe Introduces ONyc Global Access: The Permissionless Path to Onchain Institutional Yield

Hamilton, Bermuda, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnRe , the leading onchain asset manager focused on bringing institutional-grade yield to DeFi, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct, frictionless way to tap into reinsurance yield.

In just the first two weeks of its soft launch through OnRe’s Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi.

Breaking Down Barriers to Institutional Yield

For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is dismantling those barriers, opening direct access to a $1.2T market previously closed to most investors.







This new structure is operated independently of OnRe’s regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets. Key benefits include:

Direct channel designed for DeFi participants

Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows

Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions

“We’re democratizing access to one of institutional finance’s most reliable return sources,” said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. "This product evolution represents DeFi infrastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities onchain."

Enhanced Point Multipliers for Early Adopters

To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1–October 15) with significant multipliers:

Day-One Launch Bonus: 10x Multiplier (One-Time Event)

Any ONyc minted on October 1 receives a 10x OnRe Points boost on the amount acquired – the highest bonus offered to date.

Permissionless Flow Bonus: 3x Points

All ONyc acquired and held through the permissionless channel during the two-week campaign earns 3x OnRe Points daily.

Retroactive Rewards: Early Supporter Credits

Any ONyc acquired from September 11 qualifies for the Day-One Launch treatment, earning 3x daily points from that date and unlocking a 10x bonus on October 1.

This campaign delivers outsized rewards to the earliest supporters fueling ONyc’s growth across DeFi. To qualify, all bonuses require a 14-day holding period from minting. ONyc placed into partner strategies during this time remains fully eligible for multipliers.

The DeFi-Traditional Finance Bridge

This dual-pathway approach positions OnRe at the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance. As institutional capital increasingly seeks onchain exposure and DeFi matures beyond speculation, OnRe is building the infrastructure for real-world yield to become a core building block for global onchain finance.



Start acquiring ONyc directly at https://app.onre.finance/earn .



About OnRe

OnRe is a leading onchain asset manager using yield-bearing assets to underwrite reinsurance, bringing stable, institutional-grade returns to DeFi. By connecting the $750B global reinsurance market with blockchain technology, OnRe provides investors access to structured products designed to deliver consistent yield across market cycles, opening a market that has historically been out of reach. Its flagship product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yielding dollar asset backed by reinsurance premiums, a $1.2T market the team has underwritten for more than a decade. Liquid, scalable, and fully composable, ONyc delivers resilient, uncorrelated returns and is positioned to become the preferred collateral asset across all of DeFi.

The permissionless access channel is operated by On Technologies Corporation, an independent entity. It is not part of the regulated business of On Re SAC Ltd. Availability is subject to jurisdictional restrictions, and use of the channel is at users’ own risk.



