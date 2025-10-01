FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE : SALE OF HEIDSIECK & C° MONOPOLE

Reims, October 1, 2025

Following the press release of September 24, Vranken-Pommery Monopole and LANSON-BCC called their respective Boards of Directors to decide on the proposed sale of Heidsieck & C° Monopole, owner of the eponymous brand.

Founded in 1785 by Florens-Louis Heidsieck, the House of Heidsieck & C° Monopole is one of the oldest Champagne Houses, owned by Vranken-Pommery Monopole since 1996.

The Board of Directors of Vranken-Pommery Monopole carefully examined all offers in every aspect, in the best interest of its group.

On this basis, and in accordance with its duty to act in the best interest of the group, its shareholders, and its employees, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to accept the offer from LANSON-BCC.

With the Board of Directors of LANSON-BCC confirming the terms of its offer, Vranken-Pommery Monopole and LANSON-BCC were able to sign today the sale and acquisition agreement for 100% of the shares of Heidsieck & C° Monopole for a price of 50 million euros. The transfer of Heidsieck & C° Monopole’s business to LANSON-BCC will take effect from January 1, 2026.

The transaction will also include, for an additional amount, the brand’s great historic vintages of the House of Heidsieck & C° Monopole, including bottles from 1907 recovered from the wreck of the Jönköping sunk in the Baltic Sea, and the transfer of stocks of products already packaged under the brand at the time of the final completion of the operation.

The offer from LANSON-BCC being more attractive than the offer from Compagnie Vranken, which was approved by the General Assembly of Vranken-Pommery Monopole on June 5, Compagnie Vranken has withdrawn its bid for the shares of Heidsieck & C° Monopole. However, it has confirmed its offer to acquire, for its subsidiary Maison Pompadour, stocks of Champagne from the Vranken-Pommery Monopole group, so that the debt reduction objective announced in June will be achieved.

For Vranken-Pommery Monopole, this operation is part of its strategy to refocus its activity around the international brand Champagne Pommery & Greno. As announced at the General Assembly last June, the group’s name will change to Maison Pommery & Associés on January 1, 2026.

Nathalie Vranken, CEO of Vranken-Pommery Monopole, commented: “We are very pleased with this transaction, which marks an important milestone in debt reduction. I am convinced that this operation will mobilize all our teams and energy around our shared project focused on value creation and our commitments to sustainability. In 2026, Maison Pommery & Greno will celebrate its 190th anniversary and Maison Vranken its 50th, this double anniversary will be a unique opportunity to take a new step in the development of our Maison Pommery & Associés project.”

For the LANSON-BCC group, the acquisition aims to provide Maison Burtin with its own identity, which will contribute to its long-term sustainability. Maison Burtin has historically been a producer of “custom-made” champagnes for major European accounts and owns all the teams and assets necessary for the development of Heidsieck & C° Monopole Champagnes, notably several high-quality grape contracts with 650 Champagne winegrowers, who will thus find a valuable outlet for their work.

Bruno Paillard, Chairman & CEO of LANSON-BCC, stated: “Each of the Houses within the LANSON-BCC Group defends its specific style, its own identity, its DNA in the markets. Maison Burtin has all the assets required to serve, at the highest level, the quality of Heidsieck & C° Monopole Champagnes. This contribution will be beneficial for our group, which has, since its inception, been guided by a long-term vision.”

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole:

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, either owned or leased, spread across four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue, and the Douro. The group is involved in all aspects of winegrowing, from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation. Its brand portfolio includes:

The Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Pompadour, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;

The Rozès and Sao Pedro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;

The Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wines;

The Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Bruxelles) ; ISIN code: FR0000062796).

About LANSON-BCC:

LANSON-BCC is a group of eight Champagne wine producers, created by families from the Champagne region. It brings together high-quality houses, renowned for the distinctive character of their wines and benefiting from the valuable complementarity of their clienlteles. The combination of ancestral know-how and the most modern technical resources, creative autonomy and rational synergies, enables each of its Houses to develop its performance and thus ensure the sustainability of the LANSON-BCC Group.

Champagne Lanson, a prestigious House founded in 1760 in Reims, holder of a Royal Warrant since Queen Victoria. 85% of its champagne is sold internationally.

Champagne Philipponnat, a house founded in 1910 with a tradition dating back to 1522, located in Mareuil sur Aÿ, owner of Clos des Goisses. Champagne sold through selective distribution and in fine restaurants worldwide.

Champagne De Venoge, House founded in 1837, Epernay. Champagne sold through selective distribution in France and abroad, particularly its Cordon Bleu, Princes, and Grand Cuvée Louis XV ranges.

Champagne Besserat de Bellefon, established in 1843, Epernay, producer of Cuvée des Moines. Champagne distributed through traditional channels (restaurants, wine merchants) in France and abroad.

Champagne Boizel, House founded in 1834, Epernay. Champagne distributed via distance selling in France (B to C) and in traditional sectors internationally.

Champagne Chanoine Frères, House founded in 1730, Reims. Champagne sold mainly in supermarkets and for export. The House is best known for its Cuvée Tsarine.

Maison Burtin, founded in 1933, Epernay, supplier to large retailers, producer of “custom-made” Champagne for major accounts, notably the Alfred Rothschild range.

Domaine Alexandre Bonnet, Les Riceys, owner of a vast vineyard whose “vigneron” champagnes are sold in traditional sectors in France and abroad. Also a producer of Rosé des Riceys.

www.lanson-bcc.com

__________

LANSON-BCC shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Mnemonic : ALLAN | Isin : FR0004027068 | Reuters : ALLAN.PA | Bloomberg : ALLAN:FP

Indices: EN Growth Allshare, EN Family Business

LANSON-BCC shares are eligible for PEA-PME (small and medium-sized enterprise equity savings plans)

(implementing decree of March 5, 2014)

__________

