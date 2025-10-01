The Facial Pain Association (FPA) Highlights Trigeminal Neuralgia and the Facial Pain Community during Facial Pain Awareness Month

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout October, the Facial Pain Association (FPA) commemorates Facial Pain Awareness Month by honoring those living with neuropathic facial pain. The FPA, the leading national nonprofit serving this community, brings together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to shed light on conditions such as trigeminal neuralgia (TN), persistent idiopathic facial pain (PIFP), and other neuropathic facial pain disorders.

Key awareness dates include:

Oct. 7: Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day

Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day Oct. 10: Geniculate Neuralgia Awareness Day

Geniculate Neuralgia Awareness Day Oct. 14: Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Awareness Day

Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Awareness Day Oct. 25: Occipital Neuralgia Awareness Day

Neuropathic facial pain is characterized by severe pain in areas such as the eyes and mouth. Everyday activities — smiling, talking, eating, brushing teeth — can trigger excruciating episodes lasting minutes or hours, often multiple times a day. Left undiagnosed or untreated, it can become profoundly debilitating.

“Facial pain is often misunderstood, including by many healthcare professionals, leaving patients on a long and frustrating road before arriving at a proper diagnosis and treatment plan,” emphasized Dr. Raymond Sekula, Chair of the FPA’s Medical Advisory Board and Professor of Neurological Surgery at Columbia University. “The most important way to expedite the patient’s journey toward pain relief starts with awareness.”





This year also marks a milestone with the launch of the Facial Pain Registry, a first-of-its-kind initiative introduced in June. The Registry collects patient-reported data to help researchers, clinicians, and policymakers better understand the impact of facial pain and improve treatment and outcomes.

“Facial Pain Awareness Month is about giving voice to a community that is often overlooked,” said Melissa Baumbick, CEO of the FPA. “Through awareness activities and the launch of the Facial Pain Registry, we are building a stronger foundation for research, advocacy, and support for everyone living with facial pain.”

Since June, the FPA has been actively recruiting participants to build this critical resource. By joining the Registry, individuals ensure their voices and experiences are represented in a way that drives research and advances care. Participation is open not only to those living with neuropathic facial pain, but also to individuals with comorbid conditions such as migraine or temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJD). To learn more and get involved, visit www.facepain.org.





Awareness activities extend beyond the Registry. The FPA invites the public to take part in raising awareness and supporting the community during October. People can purchase teal merchandise, host fundraisers, share experiences on social media, and spread the word about facial pain disorders. Learn more at https://www.facepain.org/face-today-together/ and don’t forget to tag the FPA in posts.

Visibility is another key theme this year. Over 50 buildings, bridges, and monuments will light up in teal to show support for those living with neuropathic facial pain. Landmarks range from well-known skyscrapers and sports stadiums to small-town village halls. A full list of participating sites can be found at https://www.facepain.org/blog/light-it-up-teal/.

Light it Up Teal Participants as of October 1

Site Location Lighting Date Malcolm Fraser Bridge Canberra, Australia October 7 Big Banana Fun Park Coffs Harbour, Australia October 7 Matagarup Bridge Perth, Australia October 7 Mount Street Bridge Perth, Australia October 7 Sky Ribbon Perth, Australia October 7 Joondalup Drive Bridge Perth, Australia October 7 Northbridge Tunnel Perth, Australia October 7 Great Northern Highway Port Hedland Interchange Bridge Perth, Australia October 7 The Bell Tower Perth, Australia October 7 Calgary Tower Calgary, Alberta, Canada October 7 Science World Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 7 City Hall Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada October 7 Peace Bridge Buffalo, New York and Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada October 7 Ranfurly House Dungannon Mid Ulster, Ireland October 7 Burnavon Cookstown Mid Ulster, Ireland October 7 Bridewell Magherafelt Mid Ulster, Ireland October 7 Brighton Place Pier Brighton, United Kingdom October 7 Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, Alabama October 7 Birmingham Zoo Birmingham, Alabama October 7 Union Plaza Building Little Rock, Arkansas October 7 “M” Sign, City of Moreno Valley Moreno Valley, California October 7 Jack’s Urban Meeting Place Boise, Idaho October 7 Willis Tower Chicago, Illinois October 7 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge Fort Wayne, Indiana October 7 AES Indiana Window Lights Indianapolis, Indiana October 7 Gloucester Clock Tower Gloucester, Massachusetts October 7 Norman B. Leventhal Park Boston, Massachusetts October 7 France Avenue Lighting Edina, Minnesota October 7 Mayo Clinic Phoenix, Arizona October 7 Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota October 7 Truliant Tower Winston-Salem, North Carolina October 7 Bob Kerrey Bridge Omaha, Nebraska October 7 First Reformed Church of Pompton Plains Pompton Plains, New Jersey October 7 MEET Center Las Vegas, Nevada October 7 Myriad Botanical Gardens Crystal Bridge Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 7 Skydance Bridge Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 7 Gulf Tower & Koppers Building Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania October 7 PECO Crown Lights Philadelphia, Pennsylvania October 7 One Liberty Place Philadelphia, Pennsylvania October 7 Pennsylvania Convention Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania October 7 Rock Hill Water Tower Rock Hill, South Carolina October 7 Alamo Quarry Market Smokestacks San Antonio, Texas October 7-9 Bank of America Tower Dallas, Texas October 7 City Hall Houston, Texas October 7 Seattle Convention Center Arch Seattle, Washington October Milwaukee County Courthouse Milwaukee, Wisconsin October 7 Sakonnet River Bridge Portsmouth and Tiverton, Rhode Island October 7 High Level Bridge Edmonton, Alberta, Canada October 21 One Monarch Place — Marquee Lights Springfield, Massachusetts October 21 Round Island Lighthouse Pascagoula, Mississippi October 21 I-35 Bridge Minneapolis, Minnesota October 21 Mitchell Park Domes Milwaukee, Wisconsin November 27



For more information about Facial Pain Awareness Month or to enroll in the Facial Pain Registry, visit the FPA at www.facepain.org.

About Facial Pain Association: The Facial Pain Association (FPA) is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3) volunteer-led and community-focused organization. We are the largest patient organization supporting all people affected by neuropathic facial pain, leading the world in resources for information and healthcare guidance. Through programs of education, personal support, and advocacy efforts, the FPA supports patients, their loved ones and caregivers, and healthcare professionals who diagnose and treat people affected by facial pain.

Contact:

Natalie Merrithew

1 800 923 3608

nmerrithew@facepain.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/967ed609-09b9-4b83-835a-ac2ee259bf6e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39ad34c5-edb2-4a91-b02d-0eeda7f63bcb