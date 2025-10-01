The Facial Pain Association (FPA) Highlights Trigeminal Neuralgia and the Facial Pain Community during Facial Pain Awareness Month

Buildings and monuments around the world light up teal to show support. Awareness Month activities also highlight patient stories, educational resources, and the launch of the new Facial Pain Registry

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout October, the Facial Pain Association (FPA) commemorates Facial Pain Awareness Month by honoring those living with neuropathic facial pain. The FPA, the leading national nonprofit serving this community, brings together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to shed light on conditions such as trigeminal neuralgia (TN), persistent idiopathic facial pain (PIFP), and other neuropathic facial pain disorders.

Key awareness dates include:

  • Oct. 7: Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day
  • Oct. 10: Geniculate Neuralgia Awareness Day
  • Oct. 14: Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Awareness Day
  • Oct. 25: Occipital Neuralgia Awareness Day

Neuropathic facial pain is characterized by severe pain in areas such as the eyes and mouth. Everyday activities — smiling, talking, eating, brushing teeth — can trigger excruciating episodes lasting minutes or hours, often multiple times a day. Left undiagnosed or untreated, it can become profoundly debilitating.

“Facial pain is often misunderstood, including by many healthcare professionals, leaving patients on a long and frustrating road before arriving at a proper diagnosis and treatment plan,” emphasized Dr. Raymond Sekula, Chair of the FPA’s Medical Advisory Board and Professor of Neurological Surgery at Columbia University. “The most important way to expedite the patient’s journey toward pain relief starts with awareness.”

The Facial Pain Registry

This year also marks a milestone with the launch of the Facial Pain Registry, a first-of-its-kind initiative introduced in June. The Registry collects patient-reported data to help researchers, clinicians, and policymakers better understand the impact of facial pain and improve treatment and outcomes.

“Facial Pain Awareness Month is about giving voice to a community that is often overlooked,” said Melissa Baumbick, CEO of the FPA. “Through awareness activities and the launch of the Facial Pain Registry, we are building a stronger foundation for research, advocacy, and support for everyone living with facial pain.”

Since June, the FPA has been actively recruiting participants to build this critical resource. By joining the Registry, individuals ensure their voices and experiences are represented in a way that drives research and advances care. Participation is open not only to those living with neuropathic facial pain, but also to individuals with comorbid conditions such as migraine or temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJD). To learn more and get involved, visit www.facepain.org.

Facial Pain Awareness Month

Awareness activities extend beyond the Registry. The FPA invites the public to take part in raising awareness and supporting the community during October. People can purchase teal merchandise, host fundraisers, share experiences on social media, and spread the word about facial pain disorders. Learn more at https://www.facepain.org/face-today-together/ and don’t forget to tag the FPA in posts.

Visibility is another key theme this year. Over 50 buildings, bridges, and monuments will light up in teal to show support for those living with neuropathic facial pain. Landmarks range from well-known skyscrapers and sports stadiums to small-town village halls. A full list of participating sites can be found at https://www.facepain.org/blog/light-it-up-teal/.

Light it Up Teal Participants as of October 1

SiteLocationLighting Date
Malcolm Fraser BridgeCanberra, AustraliaOctober 7
Big Banana Fun ParkCoffs Harbour, AustraliaOctober 7
Matagarup BridgePerth, AustraliaOctober 7
Mount Street BridgePerth, AustraliaOctober 7
Sky RibbonPerth, AustraliaOctober 7
Joondalup Drive BridgePerth, AustraliaOctober 7
Northbridge TunnelPerth, AustraliaOctober 7
Great Northern Highway Port Hedland Interchange BridgePerth, AustraliaOctober 7
The Bell TowerPerth, AustraliaOctober 7
Calgary TowerCalgary, Alberta, CanadaOctober 7
Science WorldVancouver, British Columbia, CanadaOctober 7
City HallMoncton, New Brunswick, CanadaOctober 7
Peace BridgeBuffalo, New York and Fort Erie, Ontario, CanadaOctober 7
Ranfurly House DungannonMid Ulster, IrelandOctober 7
Burnavon CookstownMid Ulster, IrelandOctober 7
Bridewell MagherafeltMid Ulster, IrelandOctober 7
Brighton Place PierBrighton, United KingdomOctober 7
Sloss FurnacesBirmingham, AlabamaOctober 7
Birmingham ZooBirmingham, AlabamaOctober 7
Union Plaza BuildingLittle Rock, ArkansasOctober 7
“M” Sign, City of Moreno ValleyMoreno Valley, CaliforniaOctober 7
Jack’s Urban Meeting PlaceBoise, IdahoOctober 7
Willis TowerChicago, IllinoisOctober 7
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial BridgeFort Wayne, IndianaOctober 7
AES Indiana Window LightsIndianapolis, IndianaOctober 7
Gloucester Clock TowerGloucester, MassachusettsOctober 7
Norman B. Leventhal ParkBoston, MassachusettsOctober 7
France Avenue LightingEdina, MinnesotaOctober 7
Mayo ClinicPhoenix, ArizonaOctober 7
Mayo ClinicRochester, MinnesotaOctober 7
Truliant TowerWinston-Salem, North CarolinaOctober 7
Bob Kerrey BridgeOmaha, NebraskaOctober 7
First Reformed Church of Pompton PlainsPompton Plains, New JerseyOctober 7
MEET CenterLas Vegas, NevadaOctober 7
Myriad Botanical Gardens Crystal BridgeOklahoma City, OklahomaOctober 7
Skydance BridgeOklahoma City, OklahomaOctober 7
Gulf Tower & Koppers BuildingPittsburgh, PennsylvaniaOctober 7
PECO Crown LightsPhiladelphia, PennsylvaniaOctober 7
One Liberty PlacePhiladelphia, PennsylvaniaOctober 7
Pennsylvania Convention CenterPhiladelphia, PennsylvaniaOctober 7
Rock Hill Water TowerRock Hill, South CarolinaOctober 7
Alamo Quarry Market SmokestacksSan Antonio, TexasOctober 7-9
Bank of America TowerDallas, TexasOctober 7
City HallHouston, TexasOctober 7
Seattle Convention Center ArchSeattle, WashingtonOctober
Milwaukee County CourthouseMilwaukee, WisconsinOctober 7
Sakonnet River BridgePortsmouth and Tiverton, Rhode IslandOctober 7
High Level BridgeEdmonton, Alberta, CanadaOctober 21
One Monarch Place — Marquee LightsSpringfield, MassachusettsOctober 21
Round Island LighthousePascagoula, MississippiOctober 21
I-35 BridgeMinneapolis, MinnesotaOctober 21
Mitchell Park DomesMilwaukee, WisconsinNovember 27


For more information about Facial Pain Awareness Month or to enroll in the Facial Pain Registry, visit the FPA at www.facepain.org.

About Facial Pain Association: The Facial Pain Association (FPA) is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3) volunteer-led and community-focused organization. We are the largest patient organization supporting all people affected by neuropathic facial pain, leading the world in resources for information and healthcare guidance. Through programs of education, personal support, and advocacy efforts, the FPA supports patients, their loved ones and caregivers, and healthcare professionals who diagnose and treat people affected by facial pain.

Contact:
Natalie Merrithew
1 800 923 3608
nmerrithew@facepain.org 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/967ed609-09b9-4b83-835a-ac2ee259bf6e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39ad34c5-edb2-4a91-b02d-0eeda7f63bcb


