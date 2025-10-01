Dealer Alchemist Unveils Soft Credit Pull for Instant Website Prequalification

LONE TREE, Colo., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Alchemist , an industry leader in automotive digital marketing solutions, today announced the release of Soft Credit Pull, a website-integrated prequalification tool that gives shoppers instant, credit-informed payment estimates without a hard credit pull. Powered by Equifax® VantageScore®, the solution enables dealerships to drive up to 20% more qualified leads while building consumer trust and accelerating finance-ready opportunities.

Designed for simplicity, Soft Credit Pull activates with a single switch and integrates directly with existing websites and CRMs, requiring no staff training or process changes. Dealers can immediately convert website traffic into pre-qualified, sales-ready leads that move faster through the funnel.

“Every dealer wants more qualified leads without adding more work,” said Shean Kirin, CEO of Dealer Alchemist. “With Dealer Alchemist Soft Credit Pull, we deliver exactly that. It turns the website into a finance-ready lead engine and provides a measurable lift in quality opportunities.”

Built for compliance and accuracy, Soft Credit Pull meets Automotive Standards Council (ASC) guidelines, includes GA4 tracking, and is fully CRM-integrated, ensuring each lead is secure, attributable, and actionable across existing reporting workflows.

“In automotive retail, compliance and data accuracy aren’t optional; they’re essential," said Andrew Nave, CTO of Dealer Alchemist. "Soft Credit Pull is built to ASC standards, trackable in GA4, and seamlessly integrated with dealer CRMs. This gives dealers the confidence that every lead is secure, accurate, and ready for action.”

The solution is available in multiple pricing tiers, scaling to dealership size and lead volume for dealer groups, franchised dealerships, and independent rooftops alike.

For more information or to request a demo, visit the website .

