Howard Community College to Host Third Annual “Fall for All” Festival on October 17

COLUMBIA, MD, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) will host its third annual Fall for All festival on October 17, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The free, family-friendly event falls on a day when Howard County and other Maryland public schools are closed to students, so it’s the perfect time to explore HCC and enjoy fall festivities.

"HCC is excited to once again host our Fall for All festival and welcome the community to our beautiful campus. This year’s event features all the games, festivities, and fun you’ve come to love, plus a spotlight on the public safety professionals that keep our communities safe.” says Grace Anastasiadis, director of public relations.

Planned activities include a pumpkin patch, face painting and caricature artists, moon bounces, inflatables and games, a DJ, and of course… candy! Community partners will host interactive activities for all ages. Public safety professionals and representatives from fire departments, law enforcement and other agencies will share practical tips on staying safe and preparing for emergencies. Food will be available for purchase from a variety of local food trucks. Family-friendly costumes and festive fall attire are encouraged!

The event has been structured with community members of all ages in mind and is one of many recent initiatives from the college to support the needs of youth and families in Howard County. Last year, HCC opened a Boys & Girls Clubs chapter on campus, the first club in residence at a community college in Maryland. Additionally, the college continues to host three free youth sport clinics in Track and Field, Esports, and Basketball through Howard County’s Youth Engagement Programming (YEP!) Grants.

This event is presented by BGE, an Exelon Company. In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be held indoors in the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center and in Burrill Galleria. For more information about the event, visit the Fall for All webpage at HowardCC.edu/FallForAll.

