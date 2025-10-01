EssilorLuxottica completes acquisition of Optegra

 | Source: EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica completes acquisition of Optegra

Paris, France (1 October 2025) – EssilorLuxottica announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Optegra from MidEuropa.

Under the Optegra, Lexum and Iris brands, Optegra is a fast-growing and highly integrated ophthalmology platform operating an extensive network of over 70 eye hospitals and diagnostic facilities in five key European markets: the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and the Netherlands.

A natural fit for EssilorLuxottica’s expanding med-tech portfolio, this acquisition represents a significant milestone in the Group’s strategy to enhance eye-health solutions and improve access to the most personalized and seamless patient journey.

The transaction has been cleared by all relevant competition authorities.

Attachment


Attachments

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Recommended Reading