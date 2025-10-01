EssilorLuxottica completes acquisition of Optegra

Paris, France (1 October 2025) – EssilorLuxottica announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Optegra from MidEuropa.

Under the Optegra, Lexum and Iris brands, Optegra is a fast-growing and highly integrated ophthalmology platform operating an extensive network of over 70 eye hospitals and diagnostic facilities in five key European markets: the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and the Netherlands.

A natural fit for EssilorLuxottica’s expanding med-tech portfolio, this acquisition represents a significant milestone in the Group’s strategy to enhance eye-health solutions and improve access to the most personalized and seamless patient journey.

The transaction has been cleared by all relevant competition authorities.

