DataCapable Raises the Bar Again with Grid Improvement and Streetlight Reporting Tools

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Utilities face mounting pressure from customers and regulators to be more transparent. DataCapable, the company transforming how utilities engage with customers and communities, is unveiling two major innovations: Streetlight Reporting and the Grid Improvement Map.

The launch will take place at Chartwell PowerUp and EMACS, two of the utility industry’s most influential conferences, both held in Dallas this October.

“Utilities already rely on our outage map and intelligence tools to keep customers informed,” said Bill Potter, CEO of DataCapable. “Streetlight Reporting and the Grid Improvement Map take that foundation even further. It gives utilities new ways to build trust, demonstrate transparency, and highlight the work being done every day to improve the grid.”

The New Solutions at a Glance

Streetlight Reporting – A simple, user-friendly way for communities to report outages, track repair progress, and celebrate resolutions – reducing call volumes and strengthening customer relationships.

Grid Improvement Map – A dynamic, public-facing map that showcases infrastructure upgrades, system improvements, and investments in reliability, giving stakeholders unprecedented visibility into utility progress.





Complementing a Proven Portfolio

These new products join DataCapable’s trusted solutions already in use across North America:

Outage Map & Events – Delivering live outage visibility and context during storms and crises.

Threat Detector – Providing human-verified incident intelligence for safety-first decisions.

Community Portal – Enabling streamlined coordination with partners and stakeholders.





Together, the expanded platform empowers utilities to move from reactive communication to proactive engagement, setting a new benchmark for customer experience and regulatory transparency.

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher

From storms and wildfires to rising expectations for transparency, utilities are under pressure like never before. Customers want clarity, regulators demand accountability, and communities expect progress.

“With these new tools, utilities can show the work they’re doing, respond faster, and strengthen the trust that’s so critical in today’s environment,” said Sandy Buzzard, Chief Customer Officer at DataCapable.

For more information, please visit www.datacapable.com .