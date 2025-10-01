American Association for Public Broadband Welcomes DigitalC’s Joshua Edmonds to Board

Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Appointment Strengthens AAPB’s Mission Amid Growing Momentum for Public Broadband



The American Association for Public Broadband (AAPB) today announced that Joshua Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalC, has joined its Board of Directors.

“Joshua brings exactly what this moment demands: on-the-ground execution, community trust, and a clear vision for closing the digital divide,” said Gigi Sohn, Executive Director of AAPB. “His leadership at DigitalC shows how communities can build affordable, reliable networks that deliver real results. We are thrilled to add his voice to our board as AAPB expands and defends public broadband nationwide.”

As CEO of Cleveland-based nonprofit internet provider DigitalC, Edmonds leads a community-driven model that solves for affordability while delivering high-speed home broadband, digital skills training, workforce support, and place-based engagement. The organization recently expanded its work to Detroit and continues to develop partnerships that help residents get online and stay online. Read AAPB’s recent spotlight on DigitalC.

Edmonds formerly served as the City of Detroit’s Director of Digital Inclusion and completed fellowships at the University of Michigan, the Cleveland Foundation, and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority. He’s a graduate of Notre Dame College and Howard University. Under Edmonds’ leadership, DigitalC completed one of the fastest citywide broadband deployments in the country—connecting more than 6,400 households since launching the network buildout in January 2024.

“I am honored to join AAPB’s Board,” said Joshua Edmonds. “Public broadband is about local power, dignity, and opportunity. AAPB gives communities a powerful ally, and I look forward to helping more cities build networks that reflect their values and meet their needs.”

In July, AAPB welcomed Lexi Christensen of UTOPIA Fiber and Brian Vo of Connect Humanity to its Board of Directors. Edmonds’ appointment further deepens the Board’s public broadband expertise.

The American Association for Public Broadband, the nation’s voice for local choice, proudly represents community-owned broadband networks and co-ops that are fueling the nation's economic future through reliable high-speed internet access. With more than 400+ networks serving 800 communities across 33 states, public––or municipal broadband––is answering America's call for reliable, affordable, and accessible internet for all. Visit AAPB.us to learn more.





