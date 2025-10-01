Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Community, Emberly, Now Open for Sale in Alpharetta, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest Atlanta-area community, Emberly, in Alpharetta, Georgia. This luxury home community, located at 500 Milton Ave, will feature two collections of single-family homes and townhomes in a peaceful setting just minutes from downtown Alpharetta.

Surrounded by mature trees, this exclusive enclave features modern townhomes and sophisticated single-family homes, making it ideal for a variety of lifestyles. The Monarch Collection at Emberly is now open, featuring a selection of luxurious single-family home designs with approximately 3,300 to over 3,500 square feet of luxury living space. Priced from $1.2 million, these homes offer 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and stunning outdoor living spaces, as well as versatile loft and flex space options. Toll Brothers will also offer the Mariposa collection at Emberly, a future townhome collection anticipated to open in early 2026.





"We are excited to introduce the Monarch Collection at Emberly, offering luxurious single-family homes with a variety of high-end finishes and personalization options,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “An exciting addition to the wonderful Alpharetta area, Emberly will provide an exceptional living experience with its prime location close to downtown Alpharetta.”

Residents of Emberly will enjoy a variety of local entertainment and outdoor recreation options, including proximity to Wills Park as well as shopping and dining in nearby downtown Alpharetta or Milton. Students in the community will have the opportunity to attend highly acclaimed Fulton County Schools, including Milton High School.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on the Monarch Collection at Emberly, prospective home shoppers are invited to call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9504e64-10e8-4f81-b807-4966a876d547

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4b6b465-5d46-4fb9-b0d6-fad1cf49836f

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)