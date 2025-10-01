NGG Alert: Kirby McInerney LLP Encourages National Grid plc Investors to Inquire about Investigation

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of National Grid plc (“National Grid” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NGG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

On July 1, 2025, the United Kingdom’s energy system operator, National Energy System Operator (“NESO”), published a report summarizing the findings of its investigation into the March 20, 2025 fire that caused Heathrow Airport to shut down. NESO’s report stated that the fire was caused by a known fault at an electrical substation owned by National Grid, which had been aware of the problem since 2018 but failed to fix it. On this news, the price of National Grid’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) declined by $3.77 per ADR, or approximately 5.07%, from $74.38 per share on July 1, 2025 to close at $70.61 on July 2, 2025.

If you acquired National Grid securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

