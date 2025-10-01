Acadia Capital Group Invests in Trailmix Labs to Scale AI Workflow Automation for the Digital Future

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Capital Group today announced a growth equity investment in Trailmix Labs ( TrailmixLabs.com ), an AI and workflow automation firm enabling legacy industries to modernize core operations for the digital era. The investment gives Acadia a minority ownership position alongside Trailmix’s founders and will support the company’s next stage of expansion.

Trailmix Labs, co-founded by David Engle, launched with immediate traction and achieved early profitability by helping clients in financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and insurance deploy AI to streamline mission-critical workflows. Acadia’s capital will fund growth initiatives as enterprises accelerate adoption of digital-native, AI-first solutions.

“Trailmix Labs is already profitable and scaling,” said Justin Schair, Managing Partner of Acadia Capital Group. “We were invited to participate because of our shared vision for how AI will transform complex operations. This is about positioning the company to capture outsized growth in an AI-driven economy.”

Modernizing Legacy Industries with AI

Trailmix Labs focuses on embedding Large Language Models (LLMs) and automation into physical and digital workflows — from supply chains to insurance claims to genetic research. “Our mission is to deliver digital transformation with tangible ROI,” said David Engle, Managing Partner of Trailmix Labs. “Unlike many platforms, our clients own the technology and outcomes. We simply help them deploy AI at scale.”

Engle previously co-founded Upright Labs, a leading warehouse management solution in the resale space that achieved a successful exit. At Trailmix, he brings the same operational discipline to the broader challenge of AI integration across industries.

Customer Impact

“Our collaboration with Trailmix Labs modernizes a critical part of our business,” said Clinton Naugle, CEO of IFSI. “By improving the speed and accuracy of genetic analysis for our sweet corn seed, we bring products to market faster and strengthen our competitiveness.”

About Acadia Capital Group

Acadia Capital Group is a diversified alternative investment firm based in Portland, Maine, with strategies in real estate, financial services, and technology. Acadia invests in businesses positioned to thrive in the digital and AI economy.

About Trailmix Labs

Trailmix Labs is an AI and workflow automation company co-founded by David Engle and an experienced team. The firm helps organizations modernize and scale by embedding AI-driven tools into core workflows, enabling faster, smarter, and more resilient decision-making across industries.