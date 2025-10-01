Iceland Seafood International hf: Date of transaction 01.10.2025

Related party transaction 01.10.2025
Attachment
- Sniðmát fyrir tilkynningu og opinbera birtingu viðskipta einstaklinga sem gegna stjórnunarstörfum og einstaklinga sem eru þeim nákomnir - Þjónustugátt - Seðlabanki Íslands
| Source: Iceland Seafood International hf. Iceland Seafood International hf.
Related party transaction 01.10.2025
Attachment
On 1 October 2025, FISK-Seafood ehf. acquired a total of 91,934,399 shares in ISI hf. at a price of ISK 5.00 per share. Following the transaction, FISK-Seafood ehf. holds a total of 454,841,302...Read More
FISK-Seafood ehf. hefur þann 1. október 2025 keypt samtals 91.934.399 hluti í ISI hf hf. á genginu 5,00 kr. á hlut. Eftir viðskiptin nemur eignarhlutur FISK-Seafood ehf. alls 454.841.302 hluti, sem...Read More