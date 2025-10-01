OVN LLC Opens New Office in Elk Grove Village, IL to Expand Services Near World’s Busiest Cargo Hub

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Il., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OVN LLC, a leading asset-based carrier specializing in expedited freight services, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Located next to one of the world’s busiest cargo hubs and just minutes from O’Hare International Airport, the new facility strengthens OVN’s ability to deliver faster, more reliable logistics solutions to clients across the nation and Canada.

With a robust fleet of over 1,000 cargo vans, TWIC/TSA-certified drivers, and advanced technology, OVN continues to set the standard for transparency and speed in expedited shipping. Clients benefit from:

Instant Quotes: Get rates in under 15 minutes





Get rates in under 15 minutes Free Load Posting: Post shipments online anytime





Post shipments online anytime Live Tracking: Interactive map with real-time unit locations





Interactive map with real-time unit locations Branded Tracking Links: Shareable updates for end-customers





Shareable updates for end-customers 24/7/365 Support: Live chat, dispatch, and image sharing



“This new office represents another step in our mission to stay closer to our customers and provide seamless, time-critical deliveries,” said Oleh Holovatiuk. “Elk Grove Village is a perfect location to support growing demand in the Midwest and beyond.”

For more information, visit www.ovn.llc

About OVN LLC

OVN LLC is a Chicago-based, asset-based carrier with a fleet of 1,000+ cargo vans serving clients across the USA and Canada. OVN provides urgent B2B deliveries with a focus on speed, reliability, and transparency, helping businesses move forward without delay.

Media Contact:

Oleh Holovatiuk

CEO

OVN LLC

Phone: 888-385-9060

Website: https://ovn.llc