Comfort Keepers Ireland Unveils Study Forecasting Doubling of Homecare Demand by 2057

Dublin, Leinster , Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comfort Keepers Ireland today unveiled a new study highlighting the country’s looming homecare crisis, as Ireland’s population is ageing rapidly, with the number of people over 65 set to exceed one million by 2030 and rise as high as 1.9 million by 2057. The analysis from Comfort Keepers Ireland brings together national demographic data to reveal a sharp rise in older adults living alone and a steep increase in the old-age dependency ratio—trends that underscore the urgent need for strategic planning across Ireland’s care sector.





According to the Central Statistics Office and other leading sources, more than 190,000 older persons in Ireland live alone. At the same time, Ireland’s old-age dependency ratio is projected to double from 23.1 in 2022 to 46.5 by 2052, creating significant pressure on care services and family support networks.

“Older persons in Ireland are living longer and more independently, but this brings a clear challenge – how we support people to age with dignity in their own homes,” said Collette Gleeson, CEO at Comfort Keepers Ireland. “These figures show the urgency of investing in carer recruitment, training, and retention so we can meet the growing demand for personalised homecare across the country.”

Comfort Keepers’ analysis also highlights the active role many older persons continue to play, with one in eight remaining in paid work and one in seven volunteering. This reinforces the importance of flexible homecare packages that respect independence, while also addressing loneliness and social isolation.

With Ireland’s ageing population set to expand dramatically, Comfort Keepers is calling for a coordinated response between government, communities, and care providers to ensure older persons can live safely and happily at home.

