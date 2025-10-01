National Advertising Division Will Refer DKSports to the Federal Trade Commission for Failure to Respond to Inquiry

New York, NY, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge submitted by competitor Vesync US Corporation (d/b/a Levoit), BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division will refer Shenzhen Rencongzhong Information Technology Co., Ltd. (d/b/a DKSports) to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for review and possible enforcement action for failure to submit a substantive response to the National Advertising Division’s (NAD) inquiry.

At issue for NAD were challenged express and implied claims that DKSports’ air purifier replacement filter products are compliant with HEPA standards and have comparable or superior performance to filters manufactured by Levoit.

Despite numerous outreach attempts, DKSports failed to respond to NAD’s inquiry and substantiate its claims. Therefore, NAD will refer the matter to the appropriate government agency, in this case the FTC, and to the platforms on which DKSports’ advertising appeared and NAD has a reporting relationship.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Pursuant to NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.