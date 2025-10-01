Boyce Thompson Institute Launches the Jane Silverthorne Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

Now accepting applications to support high-risk, high-reward research at the frontiers of plant science

A message from Silvia Restrepo, President, Boyce Thompson Institute

Ithaca, NY, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Boyce Thompson Institute (BTI) embarks on our second century of plant science innovation, I'm deeply honored to announce the launch of the Jane Silverthorne Postdoctoral Fellowship Program, made possible by a generous gift from Dr. Silverthorne's estate. This initiative embodies everything we stand for as an institution and everything Dr. Jane Silverthorne represented as a scientist and leader.

Dr. Silverthorne was a celebrated plant biologist, a devoted member of BTI’s Board of Directors, and a formidable leader in the scientific community. Throughout her distinguished career, from her time as a professor at UC Santa Cruz to her pivotal roles at the National Science Foundation, she never lost the scientific excitement that drove her. More importantly, Dr. Silverthorne dedicated herself to identifying and nurturing that same spark in early-career scientists. She tirelessly championed individuals with innovative ideas, those who weren’t afraid to ask bold questions and pursue ambitious projects.

This fellowship is a direct reflection of Dr. Silverthorne’s values. It is designed for pioneers, for scientists who are driven to tackle the most challenging frontiers in plant science in new, potentially transformative ways. We are seeking applicants who are committed to conducting breakthrough research and who believe in thinking beyond the confines of incremental science. We endeavor to support not just individual projects, but the development of scientific leaders who will shape the next generation of plant science.

In keeping with Dr. Silverthorne’s philosophy, we strongly encourage applications from individuals who are interested in breaking down boundaries between disciplines. If you are a scientist trained in a different field who wishes to bring your unique experience to plant science, we want to hear from you. If you are a recent Ph.D. graduate with a new research direction that expands on your expertise, this is your opportunity. The goal is to support high-risk, high-reward research that bridges fundamental science with real-world solutions.

The fellowship provides comprehensive support: full salary and benefits plus $10,000 annually in research costs for up to 24 months, along with access to BTI's complete plant science research infrastructure. Recipients will work independently while being mentored by BTI faculty who are globally recognized in their respective fields.

Dr. Silverthorne believed that funding opportunities should address the most challenging frontiers in plant science. The researchers who join this program will be carrying forward that vision—advancing scientific boundaries while addressing the urgent global challenges that define our time.

If you are a curious, courageous, and creative scientist ready to make your mark, I invite you to apply. Let’s work together to turn today’s scientific questions into tomorrow’s breakthroughs.

The application deadline is January 15, 2026. Applications and detailed program information are available at https://spf.btiscience.org/.

About the Boyce Thompson Institute (BTI)



Founded in 1924, BTI is at the forefront of plant science research. Our mission is to advance, communicate, and leverage pioneering discoveries in plant sciences to develop sustainable and resilient agriculture, improve food security, protect the environment, and enhance human health. As an independent nonprofit research institute affiliated with Cornell University, we are committed to inspiring and training the next generation of scientific leaders. Learn more at BTIscience.org.

