A Real Solution Helping Real Estate Professionals in Demanding Times

Mississauga, ON , Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the average real estate agent and brokerage pushes through yet another challenging year in the industry, only EXIT Realty continues to bolster true entrepreneurial freedom and financial security for professionals as evident after recently announcing the corporation has paid out $2/3 billion in residual income to its professionals to date.

“We’re the only brand offering this unique residual business model, which starts with a simple introduction and provides real money for EXIT associates to supplement their income, enhance lifestyles, and build financial security in the now,” explained EXIT Co-Chair, Tami Bonnell. “I’ve witnessed it change countless lives in our company, from helping loved ones through loss, to paying for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and providing life-saving medical treatments.”

The genius behind the EXIT Formula, or Sponsoring as it’s known, is a single-level system, allowing EXIT associates to earn bonus money from EXIT Realty Corp. International, not from those they sponsor, for helping to grow the company. When an agent closes a transaction, the EXIT associate who introduced them to the company receives a bonus from EXIT’s Head Office equivalent to 10% of the gross commission earned by the sponsor.

With no threshold on how many agents one can sponsor, which EXIT offices across North America they can sponsor into, and bonuses paid out upon each transaction closing, EXIT’s Formula is truly limitless, perpetual, and portable income on top of commissions, that fills the customary gaps seen in many current real estate markets. It also converts into 7% Lifestyle Benefits and Retirement Residuals, making it possible to step away from the business or for owners and agents to retire confidently and comfortably from the industry, with the ability to enhance their retirement by continuing to sponsor. And should something happen to the EXIT associate, a beneficiary is already in place to ensure the continuation of funds, which are further converted into 5% Beneficiary Benefits.

“The result is a company culture unlike any other I’ve seen in the industry, not just hype,” shared U.S. CEO, Craig Witt. “We have a tighter network, stronger offices, as well as greater loyalty and retention in our brand because of the interconnectedness of our people through mentoring. Our Formula also goes beyond Sponsoring with a built in Administrative Bonus feature, and it fuels our Spirit of EXIT Charitable Program fund, so everyone truly wins.”

For more information on how EXIT’s Formula works visit joinexitrealty.com/formula.

About EXIT Realty: Founded in Canada in 1996, EXIT Realty is a company built on human potential. A full service, progressive, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT creates true business entrepreneurs and has paid out over $2/3 billion in single-level residual income to its associates since its inception, as well as allocated $8 million to charity, to-date, through a portion of every transaction fee received and applied to EXIT Realty Corp. International’s charitable fund. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.