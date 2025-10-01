Code Prospector Launches New Website to Connect Authors and Listeners

Santa Fe, NM , Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code Prospector, a new online platform designed to connect audiobook authors and listeners, today announced the official launch of its website. The platform streamlines how promo codes are shared, reviews are collected, and audiobooks are discovered, creating a simple and transparent experience for both sides of the audiobook community.





Code Prospector’s new homepage welcomes users with a clean design and easy search tools for discovering audiobooks.

“Our mission is to build a dynamic bridge between authors and listeners,” said Kimberly Cordova, CEO of Code Prospector. “Authors gain visibility through streamlined promo code management and reviews, while listeners enjoy instant access to affordable or free titles. It’s about creating real growth opportunities for indie authors and real value for audiobook fans.”

How It Works

For Listeners: Browse a growing catalog of audiobooks across genres, claim promo codes in seconds, and share reviews that shape discovery.

Browse a growing catalog of audiobooks across genres, claim promo codes in seconds, and share reviews that shape discovery. For Authors: Upload titles, distribute codes, track redemptions, and manage ARC campaigns with built-in analytics.

Why It Matters

Independent authors often struggle with visibility and audience growth. Code Prospector addresses these pain points with tools that are cost-effective, easy to use, and built specifically for the indie author and engaged listener community.

Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch, new members can claim an exclusive discount:

LISTENER50 – 50% off the first two months after a free trial (limited to 50 users).

AUTHOR50 – 50% off the first two months after a free trial (limited to 50 users).

Early Traction

Code Prospector already features a diverse catalog of titles, with new authors and listeners joining daily. Early adopters highlight the platform’s ease of use and community focus as key advantages over traditional audiobook promo options.

Get Started Visit Code Prospector Watch Tutorials

Learn more at thecodeprospector.com.





The audiobook catalog offers a wide selection of titles across genres, with promo code availability displayed up front.

About Code Prospector



Code Prospector is an audiobook and reader review platform that connects authors and listeners through promo codes, reviews, and discovery tools. Designed for simplicity and transparency, it helps authors grow visibility while giving listeners free and affordable access to audiobooks.

Press inquiries

Code Prospector

https://thecodeprospector.com/

Kimberly Cordova

KBCord@ThriveCollectiveHQ.com

7203419082