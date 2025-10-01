Sionna Therapeutics to Present Data at the 2025 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced that data will be presented at the 2025 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) being held in Seattle, Washington on October 22-25, 2025.

Details of the presentation and posters are as follows:

Title: Safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of novel NBD1 stabilizers SION-719 and SION-451 from two phase 1 first-in-human studies

Presenting Author: Jason H. Maley, MD, MS, Senior Director, Clinical Development, Sionna Therapeutics

Poster Number: 107

Session Title: W20 - Cutting-edge Clinical Trials: Insights & Updates Workshop

Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. PT/1:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET

Title: Small molecule stabilizers of CFTR NBD1 can extend the half-life of the apical glycoform of F508del-CFTR to match that of wild-type CFTR

Authors: G. Hurlbut*, S. Bercury, A. Madanjian, S. Altmann, A. Hunnicutt, J. Foley, J. Liao, Z. Gao, G. Topalov, M. Munson

*Gregory Hurlburt, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Discovery Research, Sionna

Poster Number: 303

The presentation and posters will be made available under the “Scientific Presentations” section within the Science page of Sionna’s website at https://www.sionnatx.com/our-science/ .

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders’ research on NBD1, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For more information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com.

