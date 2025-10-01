PDF Solutions® Announces Next Generation of its Exensio® AI/ML Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), today announced the upcoming release of the next generation of its Exensio AI/ML (i.e. ModelOps) solution: Exensio Studio AI.

For nearly 20 years PDF Solutions has provided leading data solutions for semiconductor manufacturing. Over the years, the scope of the PDF Solutions Platform has evolved in response to the growing reliance on big data analytics to deliver operational efficiency and to include the latest developments in IT technology.

Now, added to that Platform is the new Exensio Studio AI that combines Exensio analytics and Tiber™ AI Studio (formerly cnvrg.io), which PDF Solutions is licensing from Intel Corporation.

Across the semiconductor industry, Exensio software is the leading commercial, comprehensive solution for data analytics for mission critical use cases. Exensio Studio AI will integrate with the Exensio manufacturing data infrastructure and is designed to leverage the PDF Solutions’ semantic model to clean, normalize, and align FDC, characterization, test, assembly, and supply chain data. Exensio Studio AI is architected to streamline and accelerate the AI development lifecycle and designed to allow data scientists, engineers, and operations managers to build, train, deploy, and manage machine learning (ML) models across their manufacturing operations and supply chain. Exensio Studio AI is further architected to support the deployment of these models at a variety of end points, from cloud applications to manufacturing shop floor and semiconductor test cells running at external locations leveraging PDF Solutions’ global DEX™ network and secure remote connectivity solutions.

Key design features of Exensio Studio AI include:

Full Stack MLOps: to manage the entire ML lifecycle from research to production.

Flexibility: to support multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and on-premises deployments using Kubernetes.

Automation: to automate ML pipelines, tracking, and monitoring.

Collaboration: to provide a collaborative environment for data science teams and operational teams to collaborate on the development of models.

Hardware Agnostic: to be able to run on various hardware configurations.

Trusted Data Source: to integrate with Exensio analytics to access clean, aligned, trusted manufacturing data.

Openness: to support Bring Your Own Model and Bring Your Own Algorithm modes.



Intel Corporation already uses Tiber AI Studio to build, deploy, and manage AI models across its manufacturing operations, and now plans to deploy Exensio Studio AI to benefit from the single, big-data repository for all manufacturing data that Exensio provides. “Standardizing on Exensio analytics, in general, and Exensio Studio AI, in particular, is a critical element to the simplification of our manufacturing data infrastructure and will be key to deliver operational efficiency across the corporation,” said Aziz Safa, GM of Intel Foundry Automation.

New Licenses and Support for Existing Users

PDF Solutions will also continue the distribution and support of Tiber AI Studio as a stand-alone product available from PDF Solutions under the name Exensio Workbench for AI.

PDF Solutions is open to offer commercial technical support, including a migration roadmap, for continued use by, and support of prior customers of Intel's Tiber AI Studio.

Companies interested in licensing or support should contact PDF Solutions at sales@pdf.com.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

