Plexus Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, WI, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results after market close on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What: Plexus Fiscal Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



When: Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:



Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/727582481



Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

