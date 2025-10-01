FreightCar America, Inc. to Attend Noble Virtual Equity Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced that Nick Randall, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Riordan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the Noble Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference, taking place on October 8, 2025.

For additional information or to request a meeting, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at RAILIR@riveron.com.



About FreightCar America



FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

