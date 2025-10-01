Phoenix Energy Announces Initial Distribution for Preferred Shares

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC (“Phoenix Energy” or the “Company”), an energy company focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana, recently announced the successful closing of its initial public offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares”) conducted pursuant to Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and is now listed on the NYSE American LLC (NYSE MKT: PHXE.P).

In accordance with the terms of the Company’s Preferred Shares, a short-period initial distribution of $0.11111 per share is payable on October 15, 2025, to holders of record on October 1, 2025.

The distribution rate, and other rights of the holders of Preferred Shares, are set forth in the Third Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of Phoenix Energy One, LLC, which is available on Edgar through the SEC’s website.

To learn more about Phoenix Energy, visit the Company’s website at https://phoenixenergy.com .

About Phoenix Energy:

Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy, is an energy company formed in 2019. The company is focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. Phoenix Energy operates under a three-pronged strategy of direct drilling, royalty acquisition, and non-operated working interests.

Phoenix Energy is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Casper, WY, and Dickinson and Williston, ND, with more than 165 employees across these seven locations.

