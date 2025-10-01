RCP Advisors Closes Secondary Opportunity Fund V on $1.26 Billion, Exceeding Target Size

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, and RCP Advisors, a private equity firm specializing in North American small buyout strategies, are pleased to announce the final close of RCP Secondary Opportunity Fund V, LP (“RCP SOF V” or the “Fund”). The Fund was oversubscribed, closing on $1.26 billion in capital commitments, exceeding its initial target of $1 billion.1 The Fund has a broad base of limited partners, comprised of both new and existing investors, including high net worth individuals, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and insurance companies.

“We congratulate RCP Advisors on the successful close of RCP SOF V, which we believe exemplifies both investor confidence in the firm’s strategy and the growing demand for North American small buyout funds,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We strive to deliver best-in-class access to differentiated investments in the lower middle market, and we appreciate the partnership of both new and existing LPs. I want to thank the entire RCP team for their dedication and deep expertise, which continue to contribute to the P10 platform.”

RCP SOF V represents a continuation of the investment style and approach that was established with RCP Advisors’ predecessor secondary funds. The Fund will target investments, primarily through secondary market purchases or other secondary transactions (through both LP and GP-led transactions), in private equity funds that generally focus on leveraged buyout, growth, or restructuring transactions.

“The positive market reaction to RCP SOF V shows that our steadfast commitment to the small buyout fund space resonates with investors now more than ever,” said Jon Madorsky, RCP Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager.

“We raised an oversubscribed secondary pool of capital in a very short timeframe. We believe this was due to our strong prior performance and partnership with our LPs, our differentiated focus, and a very attractive secondary buying opportunity. We look forward to a successful investment period for RCP SOF V,” said Raj Patel, RCP Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager.

About P10

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.p10alts.com.

About RCP Advisors

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with 58 funds, more than 550 partnership investments, 56 full-time professionals, and more than 2,700 global limited partners as of June 30, 2025.2,3 For additional information, please visit www.rcpadvisors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management’s current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different; global and domestic market and business conditions; successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business; changes in our tax status; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire; assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects and growth strategy; and our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the “Risk Factors” included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

P10 Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson

Taylor Donahue

pro-p10@prosek.com

RCP Advisors Media Contact

Chris Bradley

cbradley@rcpadvisors.com

www.rcpadvisors.com

P10 Investor Contact:

info@p10alts.com

The information contained in this press release does not constitute investment advice or an offer or sale of any security or investment product. Offerings are made only pursuant to a private offering memorandum containing important information. Statements are made as of the date of this release unless otherwise stated herein, and there is no implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date of this release or such other stated date. Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any forward-looking statements inherently are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those results or events predicted or anticipated by these statements. RCP’s investment strategy is subject to significant risks and there is no guarantee that any fund will achieve comparable results as any prior investments or prior investment funds of RCP. Past performance does not predict, and is not a guarantee of, future results. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of capital.