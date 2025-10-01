reAlpha Mortgage Grows Footprint into Nevada, Names Jennifer Buserini to Spearhead Market Launch

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the expansion of its mortgage division, reAlpha Mortgage, into Nevada. This milestone reinforces the Company’s national rollout strategy and positions reAlpha to serve one of the country’s fastest-growing mortgage1 and housing markets (in terms of housing inventory).2

Nevada represents a significant opportunity for reAlpha, with over $24 billion in mortgage origination volume recorded in 2024, reflecting a 21.8% year-over-year increase.2 The Las Vegas–Henderson metro area alone accounted for approximately $18 billion in originations, growing 27.4% over the same period.3 Nevada also ranks as the sixth fastest-growing state in the U.S. by population, supported by inbound migration4 and a housing market that is becoming more favorable for buyers, as inventory levels rise across Nevada.5

To lead the launch, reAlpha has appointed Jennifer Buserini as the Company’s originating loan officer for the state of Nevada. Ms. Buserini is among the most productive mortgage professionals in the region. According to Real Estate Track Record, LLC, a mortgage market intelligence platform, as of September 30, 2025, Ms. Buserini has:

Closed 178 mortgage loans totaling approximately $75.5 million from 2023 through year-to-date 2025

Ranked in the Top 150 for loan volume statewide across all lenders and banks

Consistently placed in the Top 25 among producing broker loan officers in the Las Vegas and Henderson area (excluding banks and lenders)



“I’m thrilled to have someone as accomplished as Jennifer leading our expansion into Nevada,” said Jamie Cavanaugh, CEO of reAlpha Mortgage. “Her consistent production, deep understanding of the local market, and track record of serving borrowers with care and precision make her the ideal fit for this next phase of growth. With Ms. Buserini’s leadership and our AI-powered platform supporting her, we believe we can serve Nevada homebuyers with expertise and scale.”

reAlpha Mortgage offers a full suite of mortgage products, including Conventional, VA, FHA, and USDA loans, supported by a network of more than 100 lenders network and AI-optimized operations. The Company continues to integrate technology across its mortgage operations with the goal of making the experience faster, simpler, and more affordable.

With licensing now secured in 31 states, reAlpha Mortgage is demonstrating meaningful progress toward its national rollout strategy. The launch in Nevada reflects this expansion, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to building a nationwide presence. By unifying realty, mortgage, and title services under one technology-driven platform, reAlpha aims to streamline the homebuying journey while reducing costs and increasing transparency for consumers.

For more information about reAlpha Mortgage and its products, visit www.realpha.com/mortgage .

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

