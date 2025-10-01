Bluesky Digital Announces Appointment of Ian Karvelas and Resignation of Director Frank Kordy 

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (OTCQB: BTCWF), (“Bluesky” or the “Company”) announced today that the Board has appointed Ian Karvelas to serve as a Director. Frank Kordy has resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) and as an officer of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Karvelas is a business owner in the construction industry with extensive project design, budgeting and execution experience. Mr. Karvelas has managed regulatory requirements and contractual matters on numerous undertakings. His successful track record of project management will be of great value to Bluesky as it implements ongoing growth strategies.

Mr. Kordy formerly served as a Director and Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Board thanks Mr. Kordy for his service.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

