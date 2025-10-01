Dr. Constantino Mendieta Named Medical Director for Aromas Foundation, Partners with Miss Universe Gala

Foundation to Provide Reconstructive Surgeries for 120 Burn Victim Children; Gala with Miss Universe Organization Will Raise Critical Funds for Life-Changing Care

MIAMI, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Constantino Mendieta , celebrated worldwide as the “Architect of Modern Beauty” for his artistry and pioneering approach to aesthetics, has been appointed Medical Director of International Reconstructive Surgery for the Aromas Sembrando Sonrisas Foundation . Practicing at his acclaimed Miami-based institute, 4Beauty Medspa , Dr. Mendieta has spent over two decades redefining the boundaries of beauty through innovation, education, and individualized patient care. Now, he is bringing that same vision to philanthropy, leading efforts to provide life-changing reconstructive surgeries for children who have suffered severe burn injuries. To further this mission, the foundation will partner with the Miss Universe Organization to host a charity gala , with proceeds directly funding urgent surgeries for more than 120 children in need.

“For me, this is more than medicine; it’s philanthropy. Partnering with Fundación Aromas allows me to align my expertise with a mission that is deeply rooted in compassion, service, and giving back. This particular campaign touched my heart, and I am committed not only to these children but to the broader vision of continuing to create new opportunities and projects together in the years to come. I am proud to be part of this cause, and I invite others to join us in making a lasting difference," - Dr. Constantino Mendieta

Dr. Mendieta is now reaching children who need it most, working with the Aromas Sembrando Sonrisas Foundation, an organization dedicated to assisting children who are victims of burn injuries. With more than 120 children currently awaiting urgent reconstructive skin graft surgeries, the foundation’s mission is clear: to give back not only smiles, but futures.

“Every contribution carries the power to transform lives. We call upon the international community to stand with us in building a global movement of love and hope,” said Marita Astete, founder of the foundation.

To amplify this cause, the foundation will join forces with the Miss Universe Organization, whose guiding philosophy of “Beyond the Crown” has long championed global social responsibility. The event will feature Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark and 15 other reigning beauty Queens, as well as distinguished guests committed to advancing the welfare of children in need.

“Our philosophy of ‘Beyond the Crown’ is about using our global platform to champion meaningful causes. By joining with the Aromas Sembrando Sonrisas Foundation, this gala embodies our commitment to social responsibility, demonstrating how beauty can inspire positive change and bring healing to children who need it most” – Miss Universe Organization.

The evening will unite civic leaders, philanthropists, and global advocates in support of a cause that embodies the true power of beauty: to heal, to uplift, and to inspire. All proceeds from the gala will directly fund life-changing surgeries for children recovering from burn injuries, ensuring they not only regain their health but also the confidence to face the world with dignity.

“This gala is more than a celebration,” said Dr. Mendieta. “It is a call to action. Every child awaiting surgery carries both the weight of tragedy and the hope of renewal through compassion and care. This year, we are committed to providing reconstructive surgeries for 120 children. I will personally oversee 35 of these cases, many involving children under five, where such procedures can profoundly change the course of their lives.”

Event Details

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: 110 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

RSVP: cs@omnipublic.global

About Dr. Mendieta:

Dr. Constantino Mendieta, often called the “Architect of Modern Beauty,” is an internationally recognized innovator in aesthetics, celebrated for blending artistry, science, and regenerative therapies to create life-changing transformations. Based in Miami, he has redefined the field of beauty by treating the individual as a whole uniting inner vitality with outer expression.

About Aromas Sembrando Sonrisas Foundation:

The Aromas Sembrando Sonrisas Foundation, created by visionary leader Marita Astete, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children who are victims of burn injuries. With more than 120 children currently awaiting urgent reconstructive surgeries, the foundation provides critical medical care that restores both form and hope. Guided by Astete’s commitment to social impact, the foundation’s mission transcends borders, blending culture, gastronomy, and philanthropy with one clear purpose: to transform lives and return smiles to those who need them most.More information can be found at www.fundacionaromas.com

About the Miss Universe Organization:

The Miss Universe Organization, guided by its philosophy of “Beyond the Crown,” actively champions social responsibility projects across the globe. Through local titleholders and Miss Universe herself, the organization drives initiatives that elevate lives, foster resilience, and demonstrate the power of beauty as a force for good.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Aromas Foundation. The statements, views, and information expressed herein are solely those of the featured individuals and organizations and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, neither the platform nor the publisher independently verifies or endorses the claims, initiatives, or events described. Readers are encouraged to exercise discretion and perform their own verification before relying on any information provided. This content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered medical, professional, or business advice. Any references to medical procedures, charitable initiatives, or partnerships are the sole responsibility of the respective parties mentioned. Neither the media platform nor the publisher assumes liability for any errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of or reliance on the information contained in this release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

