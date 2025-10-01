NYFA presents a day of terror with SCREAM-O-RAMA: A Terrifying Horror Movie Marathon

Burbank, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Film Academy (NYFA) is honoring horror movies and the fans who love them. On October 18th, 2025, NYFA LA is hosting our first SCREAM-O-RAMA, celebrating 50 years of horror!! Join us as we screen five secret horror movies. Between films, there will be giveaways, appearances, and much more! The fright fest kicks off at 1 p.m. on October 18th at the Laemmle NoHo theater. A day of exquisite terror awaits!





This year's marathon, with its terrifying twists and turns, is sure to be an unforgettable experience for both horror fans and those just looking for a good scare. This year’s lineup includes films by NYFA instructors and staff, cult classics, and new favorites.





“We’re hoping this will be an annual event for horror fans in the San Fernando Valley,” shared Viktor Kerney, Director of Student Life and organizer of SCREAM-O-RAMA. "Each film will satisfy the fans, and hopefully, inspire filmmakers to create their own films."





In addition to the movie screenings, this year's marathon will include:

Special guests

Giveaways

Custom Merchandise





Tickets for the SCREAM-O-RAMA are $25 and are available online or at the Laemmle NoHo box office. The event is expected to sell out, so fans are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance.

Ticket Link: https://www.laemmle.com/film/scream-o-rama

About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a world-renowned film, media, and performing arts college that offers BFA and MFA degrees, short-term workshops, 1-and-2 year programs, certificates, online classes, and Summer Camps for teens and kids. NYFA has campuses in New York, Los Angeles, Florence, Italy, and Kazakhstan and runs workshops across the globe. Known for its immersive hands-on learning approach, NYFA students gain practical, real-world experience alongside industry-professional faculty in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Producing, Game Design, Musical Theatre, Photography, and more.

Learn more at nyfa.edu







