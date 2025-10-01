INFA INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Launches Investigation into Informatica Inc. and Encourages Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) focused on whether Informatica as well as certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

THE COMPANY: Informatica purportedly develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems.

THE REVELATION: On February 13, 2025, Informatica reported its fourth quarter of 2024 and fiscal 2024 financial results, missing financial projections. Specifically, Informatica reported a 3.8% year-over-year decrease in GAAP total revenues, a 2% year-over-year decrease in GAAP subscription revenues, and a 3.9% year-over-year decrease at the midpoint of the range in non-GAAP operating income. Following this news, the price of Informatica shares fell by more than 21%.

