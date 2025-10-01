Indigenous Communities Get New Tools for Housing Crisis as Zachary Knight Enterprises and ClimateDoor Sign Partnership Agreement

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada intensifies efforts to address the national housing crisis, Zachary Knight Enterprises and ClimateDoor are announcing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that places Indigenous leadership at the forefront of housing solutions across Canada.

This strategic partnership will support Zachary Knight Enterprises as it scales sustainable, culturally grounded housing initiatives led by Indigenous communities, addressing a critical gap where systemic solutions have consistently fallen short.

The partnership comes at a time when housing affordability and availability dominate national conversations, with initiatives like Prime Minister Carney's Build Canada Homes program highlighting the urgency of accelerating construction nationwide. However, for Indigenous communities, the crisis runs deeper: in Canada alone, over 80,000 homes need fixing and more than 14,000 must be replaced. In the U.S., 68,000+ Native American homes are considered substandard and many have never been properly inspected.

At the centre of this collaboration is the Inspector in a Box (IIAB)—a cutting-edge solution designed to build housing capacity within Indigenous communities to self-manage inspections and funding through:

Tools, training, and certification to enable local inspectors

Technology kits including drones, thermal cameras, apps, templates, and support systems

Remote training model with centralized data management

ClimateDoor will support this transformative initiative by securing funding, providing back-office project management and administrative support, and maximizing impact through expanded awareness and reach.

Stan Knight, founder and CEO of Zachary Knight Enterprises, emphasized the significance of Indigenous self-determination in housing: "For generations, Indigenous Communities across Turtle Island have faced systemic underinvestment in infrastructure. This partnership is a step toward restoring that balance by placing the leadership, design, and direction of housing development back into Indigenous hands."

"We are honoured to support Stan in this transformative work," said Chad Rickaby, CEO at ClimateDoor. "True climate and social resilience starts with safe, dignified housing—and Indigenous communities must lead the solutions that directly affect them. Our partnership is grounded in respect, reciprocity, and a shared commitment to closing the infrastructure gap in a way that honours Indigenous knowledge and sovereignty."

The MOU represents a shared vision: that Indigenous-led housing is not only a matter of equity and reconciliation, but a cornerstone for thriving communities, climate resilience, and intergenerational wellbeing. Together, ClimateDoor and Zachary Knight Enterprises will work to advance housing initiatives that are community-rooted, environmentally sustainable, and reflective of Indigenous cultures and worldviews.

About Zachary Knight Enterprises Zachary Knight Enterprises is an Indigenous-owned company committed to transforming housing, infrastructure, and economic opportunity in Indigenous communities across Canada. The founder, Stan Knight, is a proud member of the Opaskwayak Cree Nation. Stan's work is grounded in lived experience and a lifelong commitment to improving the quality of life for Indigenous Peoples. https://zacharyknightenterprises.com/

About ClimateDoor ClimateDoor is a venture builder dedicated to supporting climate-aligned, community-driven solutions that centre equity, innovation, and systemic transformation. ClimateDoor partners with organizations building a more just and sustainable future. https://climatedoor.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

