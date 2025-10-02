Notre Dame de Namur University and Maricopa County Community Colleges Announce New Transfer Pathway Partnership

Belmont, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) has entered into a new partnership with the Maricopa County Community Colleges (MCCC), one of the nation’s largest community college systems, to expand transfer opportunities for Arizona students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

Through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), NDNU and MCCC have established a seamless transfer pathway that allows students to maximize their community college coursework and apply it toward bachelor’s degree programs at NDNU. Under the agreement, NDNU will accept and apply a minimum of 60 transferable credits from Maricopa, with some pathways allowing up to 78 credits toward degree completion.

Key features of the partnership include:

Guaranteed transfer of at least 60 credits upon completion of an associate degree (AA, AAS, ABUS and AS degrees).

Acceptance of the Arizona General Education Curriculum (AGEC) to satisfy lower-division general education requirements.

Transfer options for two NDNU degree completion programs: BS Business Administration and BA Psychology.

Joint commitment to removing transfer obstacles, supporting student success, and annually evaluating the partnership’s impact.

Collaborative data sharing, advising, and outreach efforts to ensure students are supported throughout their transfer journey

“This partnership exemplifies NDNU’s mission of access and equity in higher education,” said Beth Martin, PhD, President of Notre Dame de Namur University. “By working together with Maricopa Community Colleges, we are ensuring that more students—especially those from underserved communities—can seamlessly continue their education and achieve their bachelor’s degree goals. I especially want to thank Erica Dominguez, NDNU Project Director of the Success in Transfer & Retention for Students (STARS) Project, for her leadership and dedication in making this partnership possible.”

Greg White, PhD, Senior Vice President and Provost of NDNU, added: “We are dedicated to making the transfer process as seamless and transparent as possible. With MCCC’s wide range of online programs and this partnership with NDNU, students gain a clear pathway into high-quality online degree completion programs. This collaboration ensures students can finish their bachelor’s degrees without losing time or credits—removing barriers and keeping them on track to succeed.”

The agreement underscores both institutions’ dedication to inclusive excellence and to supporting students from all walks of life. As part of the partnership, NDNU will participate in Maricopa transfer fairs, provide annual data on transfer outcomes, and work closely with faculty and advisors to make the transition smooth for students.

The transfer pathway is effective immediately, and MCCC students interested in transferring to NDNU can learn more by visiting ndnu.edu or contacting NDNU’s Office of Admissions at (650) 508-3600.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degrees in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu

About Maricopa County Community Colleges

The Maricopa County Community Colleges (MCCC) is one of the largest community college systems in the United States, serving more than 100,000 students annually across ten colleges in the Phoenix metropolitan area. MCCC is dedicated to educational access, equity, and student success. For more information, visit www.maricopa.edu