PREMIERE Acquires Rhino Triad Realty Group to Expand Luxury Footprint Across North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PREMIERE Group at The Real Brokerage today announced the acquisition of Rhino Triad Realty Group, a boutique real estate firm serving North Carolina’s Triad region. The transaction bolsters PREMIERE’s presence across the Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point markets, while integrating Rhino agents into PREMIERE’s national platform and infrastructure.

Since its founding in 2019 by real estate veteran Ashby Cook III, Rhino Triad has earned a reputation for exceptional client service, a strong internal culture, and excellence in the luxury segment. To date, Cook and his team of 6 agents have closed more than 545 homes, totaling over $165 million in sales.

Greensboro-based PREMIERE is one of the nation’s fastest-growing mega teams, now operating in 27 states. Its 300 agents have closed over 4,000 transactions, achieving more than $1 billion in sales volume. Since its launch in 2017 by Dave Keener, an investor, entrepreneur and technology founder, PREMIERE has differentiated itself by combining advanced systems, operational support, and an agent-centric culture that empowers team growth and leadership.

For Cook and his agents, the acquisition comes at a pivotal time. Under the PREMIERE umbrella, Rhino team members will gain access to expanded resources, advanced technology, and scalable systems that enable them to better manage high-end listings and deliver elevated luxury service.

“Bringing Rhino Triad Realty Group into the PREMIERE family is about aligning with people who share our values of excellence, innovation and agent leadership,” said Keener, CEO of PREMIERE. “Ashby and his team have built something special in the Triad. With our combined strengths, we’re not just growing — we’re raising the bar for what agents and clients can expect in this market.”

Rhino agents will immediately benefit from PREMIERE’s infrastructure, including mentorship, leadership development, productivity tools, marketing, and operational support. Buyers and sellers alike can expect a more refined, concierge-level experience, backed by stronger resources at every step of the transaction.

“Rhino has always been about deeply personal service, strong culture and luxury,” said Cook. “Joining PREMIERE doesn’t change who we are. It magnifies everything behind the scenes — technology, systems, people support — it all gets upgraded. This move allows us to deliver our best, expand our footprint, and lead in the luxury market like never before.”

“Ashby and the Rhino Triad team represent exactly the kind of culture, grit, and leadership PREMIERE was built to scale. They’ve built something special in Greensboro and now, with the resources, systems, and mentorship of PREMIERE, they’re positioned to multiply that impact. This isn’t just an acquisition, it’s an acceleration of Ashby’s vision and a signal that the Triad market is about to experience a whole new level of growth and opportunity,” said Sierra Nicole Swartz, Executive Director, PREMIERE.

Looking ahead, Keener shared that over the next year, the focus will be on solidifying PREMIERE’s leadership in the Triad’s luxury sector, growing the team with an emphasis on culture and quality, and nurturing rising leaders internally. Over the long term, the vision is to position Rhino as one of the region’s most trusted luxury real estate teams — still rooted in personalization, mentorship, and the benefits of the PREMIERE + Real platform.

PREMIERE is a national, high-growth, agent-centric mega team working within The Real Brokerage. Built on a technology-forward, culture-first model, PREMIERE offers its agents low overhead, mentorship, equity-ownership opportunities, and robust marketing and operational support. The platform empowers agents to lead — not just transact — and the firm continues to scale rapidly across the U.S.

