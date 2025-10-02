Kingwell Immigration Law Founder Daniel Kingwell Named Among The Best Lawyers in Canada™

Toronto, ON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingwell Immigration Law is proud to announce that its Founder, Daniel Kingwell, has been recognized in the 20th edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™ for his expertise in Immigration Law. This distinction reflects Mr. Kingwell’s decades of leadership in immigration litigation and his enduring commitment to clients navigating Canada’s complex immigration system.

Daniel Kingwell, Founder Kingwell Immigration Law

For more than 40 years globally and 20 years in Canada, Best Lawyers® has set the benchmark for legal recognition worldwide. As a respected legal ranking based entirely on confidential peer review, The Best Lawyers methodology is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues in the same geographical area and legal practice. This year’s edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™ drew more than 719,000 evaluations, contributing to nearly five million historical assessments overall.

Being recognized by the body is regarded as one of the most prestigious honors in the legal profession, signaling deep respect from peers in the legal community. In addition, honorees also get the privilege of participating as voters in the next edition.

“The recognition from Best Lawyers is especially meaningful because it comes from peers who understand the challenges and responsibilities of this work,” said Daniel Kingwell, a seasoned Toronto immigration lawyer and the Founder of Kingwell Immigration Law. “Behind every case are people whose futures are at stake. I am honored to be trusted with their stories and to stand with them in the pursuit of justice.”

A Distinguished Career in Immigration Law

Mr. Kingwell brings over 20 years of experience in Canadian immigration law, with a primary focus on litigation before the Federal Court. Over the course of his career, he has successfully represented thousands of clients across a wide range of complex immigration issues, where he has consistently delivered results for individuals and families.

At the Federal Court, he has secured favorable outcomes in applications for leave and judicial review, as well as stays of removal for clients facing urgent circumstances. His experience also includes extensive work before the Immigration and Refugee Board, where he has handled contested admissibility hearings, detention reviews, removal and sponsorship appeals, and refugee protection claims. In addition, Mr. Kingwell has appeared before both federal and provincial courts to seek civil remedies for wrongful detention.

Prior to establishing Kingwell Immigration Law, Mr. Kingwell served as a partner and ligation team leader at a national immigration law firm recognized by Canadian Lawyer magazine as one of the country’s best.

Recognition and Ongoing Commitment

Mr. Kingwell’s recognition in the 20th edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™ marks an important milestone in his career. It reflects not only his courtroom success but also the deep commitment to advocacy, resilience, and client service that defines his career.

As immigration continues to shape the country’s future, practitioners like Mr. Kingwell play a critical role in ensuring access to justice and fairness for individuals from diverse backgrounds. His approach, which combines deep legal expertise with client-focused advocacy, has made a lasting impact on many of his clients.

“Every case represents a life, a family, and a future,” Mr. Kingwell added. “I’ve always believed that the measure of a lawyer is found not only in courtroom success but also in the ability to give clients clarity and strength during uncertain times. That’s the foundation of Kingwell Immigration Law.”

Kingwell Immigration Law looks ahead with a continued commitment to excellence, ensuring that its clients are equipped with the guidance, advocacy, and resilience needed to face the future.

To learn more, please visit https://kingwellimmigrationlaw.com/.

About Kingwell Immigration Law

Kingwell Immigration Law is a Toronto-based immigration law firm serving clients worldwide with trusted guidance in Canadian immigration matters. Founded by Daniel Kingwell, a lawyer with over 20 years of litigation experience, the firm provides strategic representation in everything from applications and permits to complex inadmissibility, detention, and removal cases. Backed by a dedicated team, Kingwell Immigration Law combines deep legal expertise with a client-first approach, ensuring clarity and tailored solutions at every step. The firm regularly appears before the Federal Court and Immigration and Refugee Board, delivering results that protect families, futures, and livelihoods.

About Best Lawyers®

Founded in 1981, Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. For more than four decades, Best Lawyers has been regarded as a definitive guide to legal excellence, with recognition based entirely on the consensus opinion of leading lawyers. Today, it operates in over 75 countries worldwide, providing clients and peers with trusted insight into the legal profession.



Media Contact

Company Name: Kingwell Immigration Law

Contact Person: Cesar Cobo

Contact Number: 3057231952

Email: marketing@webris.org

Country: Canada

Website: https://kingwellimmigrationlaw.com/