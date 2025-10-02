Press Release

Nicox’s NCX 470 Demonstrates Sustained Efficacy through 12 Months in Denali Clinical Trial with no new Safety Observations





Additional pre-planned analysis of the NCX 470 Denali trial completed



NCX 470 maintains robust intraocular pressure lowering at 6, 9 and 12 months

Other analyses broadly in line with the trends seen for Mont Blanc

October 2, 2025 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it has completed the additional pre-planned analyses of the NCX 470 Denali Phase 3 clinical trial data. These analyses confirm an efficacy profile similar to that seen in subgroup analysis of the Mont Blanc trial. In addition, reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) was measured in the long-term safety extension period of the Denali trial from 6 months through to 12 months. NCX 470 maintained robust IOP reduction during this period with no additional safety signals seen.



New Drug Applications (NDAs) for NCX 470 are in preparation for the U.S. and China. A full summary of the status of NCX 470 was given in our Press Release of September 4, 2025.



The Company plans to publish further data at upcoming ophthalmology conferences.



Key Future Milestones



NCX 470 NDA submission in the United States: expected in H1 2026.

expected in H1 2026. NCX 470 NDA submission in China: expected shortly after submission in the U.S. NCX 470 Phase 3 clinical program in Japan: Program initiated in summer 2025. Managed and financed by Kowa.

expected shortly after submission in the U.S.



Denali Trial Design







Similar to Mont Blanc, Denali is a randomized, multi-regional, double-masked, parallel group trial that evaluated the safety and efficacy of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1% compared to latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005% in 696 patients in 90 sites in the U.S. and China. Latanoprost is the most widely prescribed first-line therapy for open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.







The primary efficacy evaluation was based on reduction from baseline in mean time-matched IOP at 6 timepoints: 8 AM and 4 PM at week 2, week 6 and month 3. The Denali trial also included a long-term safety extension from 6 months through to 12 months and was jointly conducted and equally financed with our Chinese partner, Ocumension Therapeutics.





About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead late-stage development program is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets and to Kowa in the rest of the world. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox’s first product, VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX).



For more information www.nicox.com

