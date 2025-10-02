TomTom signs multi-year agreement to deliver traffic services to Hyundai AutoEver’s navigation for European vehicle lineup

Hyundai AutoEver (HAE) and TomTom expand their partnership to equip vehicles across Europe with TomTom technology.

TomTom Real-Time Traffic and Speed Camera Service to enhance HMG drivers’ in-dash navigation experience.

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ) , the location technology specialist, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Hyundai AutoEver (HAE), the mobility software provider of the Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), further enhancing the driving experience for millions of HMG vehicles across Europe. This renewed agreement solidifies TomTom’s position as a maps supplier for HAE, integrating TomTom’s live services, including real-time traffic data and the newly awarded speed camera service, into Hyundai AutoEver’s navigation software to support all Hyundai Motor, Kia, and Genesis models in Europe over the next several years.

With TomTom’s latest speed camera service, drivers are alerted to nearby speed cameras, promoting compliance with speed limits, which lead to safer driving practices. TomTom’s real-time traffic service allows HAE to seamlessly access up-to-the-minute traffic insights, helping drivers avoid congestion and optimize their travel routes. The integration of these services will not only enhance in-dash navigation systems but also contribute to overall driver awareness and compliance with traffic regulations.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with TomTom, which enables us to provide HAE’s customers in Europe with the highest level of comfort and safety,” said Dongkwon Suh, Head of Navigation Division, Hyundai AutoEver. “TomTom is our trusted partner for providing highly accurate map data, significantly enhancing Highway Driving Assist technology, as well as real-time traffic information and speed camera information that enables us to improve navigation guidance and ETAs for drivers.”

“We are proud to renew our partnership with Hyundai AutoEver and provide our live service offerings to HMG’s vehicle lineup across Europe,” said Benoit Joly, SVP Sales, TomTom. “Hyundai AutoEver is one of the most innovative players in the automotive industry, and we are committed to helping HAE deliver a better driving experience for customers with our industry-leading maps and live traffic services.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,500 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About Hyundai AutoEver:

Hyundai AutoEver is a leading force in automotive software innovation, accelerating customer growth through cutting-edge digital transformation. We deliver advanced solutions across both in-vehicle and external vehicle technologies, setting new standards in the smart mobility landscape.

https://www.hyundai-autoever.com/eng/main/index.do

